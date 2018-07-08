Gal Gadot Surprises Children's Hospital Dressed as Wonder Woman

This hospital’s patients and staffs' day just got way more wonderful!

Gal Gadot, dressed as her beloved alter ego Wonder Woman, paid a surprise visit to Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, on Friday where she cheered up young patients and met the facility’s staff.

“Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us @InovaHealth Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff,” Dr. Lucas Colazzo, a cardiac surgeon at the hospital, wrote alongside a photo of Gadot posing with several employees.

We are so honored that #WonderWoman stopped by to visit the kids and caregivers at #InovaChildrensHospital! Thank you @GalGadot. #ForTheKidshttps://t.co/Qj568TI4B8 — Inova Health (@InovaHealth) July 6, 2018

In other photos, Gadot cradles a very young girl who is being treated at the hospital, as well as meeting more staffers. The surprise visit comes as Gadot and crew are filming Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster, in the Washington, D.C., and Virginia area.

(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children’s Hospital yesterday. ❤️ #WW84pic.twitter.com/tgqHiMmmq0 — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018

One of the film’s new additions is none other than Kristen Wiig, who will be portraying the villain, Cheetah, as well as her secret identity Barbara Minerva.

A little over a week ago, fans were given their first glimpses of the highly anticipated follow-up, including a look at Wiig’s character. In the image, released by director Patty Jenkins on Twitter, Minerva is uncomfortably looking around what appears to be a natural history museum. She wears round eyeglasses, a baggy red sweatshirt and olive-green skirt while surrounded by taxidermied creatures.

Jenkins also shared a glimpse of Chris Pine, who will be somehow reprising his role as Steve Trevor. In the photo, Pine strolls around an ‘80s shopping center in period garb while looking very uneasy.

Gadot has posted photos of her character from the sequel as well. In one particularly mysterious image, Wonder Woman is looking at a bank of TVs, each playing something different from the era. All that’s visible of Gadot is her face’s reflection.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

