Our Game of Thrones journey isn't over yet.

Although we're still processing all of the heartbreaking twists and gut-wrenching turns that filled our screens during Sunday night's epic series finale, we have even more GoT goodness to look forward to.

The trailer for the upcoming documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, is sharing behind-the-scenes secrets from season eight with fans.

According to HBO, the two-hour documentary "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland."

From acclaimed British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, The Last Watch is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on HBO.

