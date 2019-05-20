Warning: this article contains spoilers from Sunday's Game of Thrones series finale, titled "The Iron Throne."

Game of Thrones has officially come to an end.

The popular HBO show aired its series finale Sunday night, receiving plenty of mixed reactions from fans about the fate of their favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters in Westeros. But regardless of what everyone thought about how the story ended, we think it's safe to say we can all agree that one particular reunion had us feeling all the same feels.

Toward the end of the episode, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) learns that he will return to the Night's Watch, after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). In a truly touching scene from the closing moments of the finale, Jon is reunited with his loyal dire wolf, Ghost, whom he finally fully acknowledges and pets lovingly.

#GameOfThrones — Jon Snow is lucky that Ghost remained faithful to him till the end. pic.twitter.com/IWstu50v8f — My_maruchan (@my_maruchan) May 20, 2019

It's been a long time coming, after Jon "ghosted Ghost" during last week's penultimate episode, as some fans on social media so perfectly put it. Naturally, they were very happy for "the only finale we really needed" from Jon and the CGI-created creature, whom fans first met in season one of the series.

See the best reactions below:

please look at how happy Ghost was when he met Jon again #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/R21b4GkSVx — noel (@tonyysteve) May 20, 2019

The editors of #GameOfThrones throwing in Jon petting Ghost last minute so we would all shut up. pic.twitter.com/GmwrljeGAJ — squidnie (@sydniefatt) May 20, 2019

More importantly, Jon finally gave Ghost the love he deserved. #GameOfThrones 🐺🖤 pic.twitter.com/9Uq1PiEdSr — angelik (@angelikelswick) May 20, 2019

That wasn't the only pet moment that had us tearing up, however. After Jon used a dagger to kill his aunt/queen/lover Daenerys, no one was more upset than Khaleesi's last-standing dragon, Drogon.

Moments before burning the Iron Throne and flying away with Dany, Drogon mourned the loss of his mother, at one point even trying to wake her up, which received an equal amount of love on social media:

I’ve known how the show ended for the last week but Drogon trying to wake up Dany is a pain I was NOT ready for #GOTFinalepic.twitter.com/TLCOm59VHj — Kelsey Alexander (@kels_alexander) May 20, 2019

not gonna lie drogon trying to wake dany up ripped my heart right out of my chest pic.twitter.com/qtTNvkPoN9 — nads (@danytargyryen) May 20, 2019

I never thought that I would cry to I see a dragon mourning for its loss. I guess Drogon is the real MVP. Not killing Jon despite him killing its mother. Where did it bring Dany's body? #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/tPK4CjyEml — InMyOpinion (@ko_opinion) May 20, 2019

See more reactions to other notable scenes below:

Love the visual in this scene, Drogon's unfurling wings appeared to be wings on Dany #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/SFMG1IMNUo — RavynWytch (@possomscallywag) May 20, 2019

How cool and perfectly timed was the overlap of Drogon's wings behind Dany? #GOTpic.twitter.com/5AlwZqcHV9 — A Certain Person (@blackteemz) May 20, 2019

*SPOILER*



Sansa outlived her abusers and went from being little bird to QUEEN IN THE NORTH.



SHE👏DID👏THAT!👏#GameOfThrones#TheFinalEpisodepic.twitter.com/qoCApKPEsW — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) May 20, 2019

sansa stark's abusers all dead and her thriving as queen, all that matters to me. pic.twitter.com/CMUQq05ywY — kinsey (@sansascstark) May 20, 2019

my sister & i were talking about the #GameOfThrones finale & she made a great point - Sansa’s hair has always mimicked people she’s learning from or inspired by. but now, Queen of the North in her own right, she wears it down. simple, unadorned & free to write her own story 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4mogfP6NpO — indi/catelyn stark warrior (@chromoluminous) May 20, 2019

When you do the least amount of work in the group but get the best grade in the class #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/tCA5A7oZhB — Manfredi Johnson (@ManfrediJohnson) May 20, 2019

