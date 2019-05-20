'Game of Thrones' Fans Can't Stop Freaking Out About This Moment With Jon Snow
Warning: this article contains spoilers from Sunday's Game of Thrones series finale, titled "The Iron Throne."
Game of Thrones has officially come to an end.
The popular HBO show aired its series finale Sunday night, receiving plenty of mixed reactions from fans about the fate of their favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters in Westeros. But regardless of what everyone thought about how the story ended, we think it's safe to say we can all agree that one particular reunion had us feeling all the same feels.
Toward the end of the episode, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) learns that he will return to the Night's Watch, after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). In a truly touching scene from the closing moments of the finale, Jon is reunited with his loyal dire wolf, Ghost, whom he finally fully acknowledges and pets lovingly.
It's been a long time coming, after Jon "ghosted Ghost" during last week's penultimate episode, as some fans on social media so perfectly put it. Naturally, they were very happy for "the only finale we really needed" from Jon and the CGI-created creature, whom fans first met in season one of the series.
See the best reactions below:
That wasn't the only pet moment that had us tearing up, however. After Jon used a dagger to kill his aunt/queen/lover Daenerys, no one was more upset than Khaleesi's last-standing dragon, Drogon.
Moments before burning the Iron Throne and flying away with Dany, Drogon mourned the loss of his mother, at one point even trying to wake her up, which received an equal amount of love on social media:
See more reactions to other notable scenes below:
ET spoke with the cast of Game of Thrones, who revealed their thoughts on the series finale and what they thought of their own characters' fate. Watch below:
RELATED CONTENT:
'Game of Thrones' Series Finale: A New King Is Crowned
Emilia Clarke Was Worried Beyonce Was Going to Hate Daenerys' Turn in 'Game of Thrones' Final Season
'Game of Thrones': Isaac Hempstead Wright Thought Bran Was Headed for a Different Fate (Exclusive)
Related Gallery