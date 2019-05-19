It's the end of an era -- and the end of these characters' storylines.

After eight seasons, Game of Thrones came to a close on Sunday night, revealing the fate of our heroes -- and our new villain.

Multiple characters met their demise on the series' twist-filled penultimate episode, leaving us with just a handful of characters to worry about in the finale. With Dany going full Mad Queen on King's Landing, Arya narrowly escaping death, and Sansa and others back at Winterfell, we had a lot of catching up to do when the finale kicked off on Sunday.

Here's where our characters ended up:

DAENERYS TARGARYEN

The Dragon Queen's reign was a short one, as Jon followed Tyrion's advice following the massacre of King's Landing and killed Dany before she even had a chance to take a seat on the Iron Throne. "You are my queen, now and always," he promised just before stabbing her. A distraught Drogon then melted down the throne before flying off with his mother's lifeless body.

JON SNOW

After murdering the queen, Jon was held prisoner by the Unsullied for a few weeks until a new ruler could be named. Upon his release, as a compromise to keep the peace between Daenerys' supporters and detractors, he was sent back to the Night's Watch and was last seen riding north of the wall with Tormund, the Free Folk and Ghost.

BRAN STARK

He didn't want it, but he's king now! Tyrion made a compelling case that, as the keeper of the world's history, Bran was best suited to lead the six kingdoms (more on that in a second) moving forward. "Who better to lead us into the future?" he asked. Future rulers are to be appointed in the same way, with a council of Westeros' lord and ladies. And of course, Bran the Broken seemed to be anticipating his regal title. "Why do you think I came all this way?" he smiled.

SANSA STARK

The only holdout as the council of lords and ladies voted to put Bran on the Iron Throne, Sansa told her brother -- the new king -- that she knew he would make a good ruler, but wanted the North to remain an independent kingdom. Her request was granted, and the episode's final moments saw Sansa crowned as Queen in the North.

ARYA STARK

As the Starks said goodbye to Jon, Arya revealed that she wasn't planning to return North, instead starting on a new journey. "What's west of Westeros?" she wondered. "No one knows. That's where all the maps stop. That's where I'm going." As the episode came to a close, Arya was doing just that, sailing west under a Stark banner.

TYRION LANNISTER

After making his case for Bran as king, Tyrion ended up right back at his old job -- Hand of the King -- despite protesting that he really didn't want it. "He's made many mistakes," Bran told the council, insisting on Tyrion has his Hand. "He's going to spend the rest of his life fixing them."

SER DAVOS SEAWORTH

Ser Davos ended up as Master of Ships on King Bran's small council, sitting alongside Bronn, Sam and Brienne as they started to rebuild the kingdom.

BRIENNE OF TARTH

A member of Bran's Kingsguard who sits on his small council, Brienne was last seen updating Jaime Lannister's entry in the Kingsguard history book, to note his heroic efforts. Her entry concludes with the tragic note that he died "protecting his queen."

SAMWELL TARLY

Sam became the Grand Maester of the small council, serving King Bran, and helping to keep the history of the new kingdom. During the first council meeting, he presented Tyrion with the latest book of Westerosi history following the death of King Robert Baratheon -- A Song of Ice and Fire -- noting that he helped with the title.

TORMUND GIANTSBANE

Tormund met Jon at the Wall with a knowing nod, and the two embarked North with the Free Folk -- and Ghost!

BRONN OF THE BLACKWATER

Bronn ended up with everything that was promised to him and more. He's Lord of Highgarden, Master of Coin on Bran's small council, and very concerned with rebuilding the brothels in King's Landing.

PODRICK PAYNE

Pod's a Kingsguard, too!

GREY WORM

After staying true to his slain queen for as long as he could, Grey Worm was seen departing King's Landing to sail for Naath, making the visit to Missandei's home that he promised her before her death.

For a list of everyone who died this season -- and how it happened -- click here. See more on Game of Thrones in the video below.

