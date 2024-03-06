Garcelle Beauvais is questioning Dorit Kemsley's story. On Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion, Garcelle said she had questions about Dorit's 2021 home invasion and insisted it "wouldn't happen" the way her co-star claims.

The drama began earlier this season when Garcelle spoke out in a confessional, saying, "The only time I notice jewelry is when after the robbery, Dorit still had hers."

"To suggest what I went through, a mother's worse nightmare, worst nightmare!" Dorit said, referencing how she was held at gunpoint while she was home alone with her and husband PK's two kids, Jagger and Phoenix.

"Understood. I didn't say your robbery didn't happen," Garcelle replied. "... I believe you were robbed. I just thought there were a few things that were a little off. That's all."

When Dorit questioned what details Garcelle questioned, the latter woman pointed to the fact that Dorit still had her wedding ring after the incident.

"The children and I had just flown in from London 24 hours prior," Dorit explained. "The things that I had traveled with, including my rings, were not in the place that are normally."

Garcelle accepted that answer, before telling Dorit, "I thought it was strange that a robber would be so kind as to listen to you and leave your phone by the gate because you asked him to."

"You do know I had a gun to my head and the guy was saying to kill her?" a stunned Dorit questioned. "... I had no way of contacting my husband. I said, 'I just want to be able to call my husband. Please leave my phone.' And he left it at the gate. What is so unfathomable?"

"That wouldn't happen," Garcelle said.

Host Andy Cohen stepped in then, pointing out that phones have trackers, so perhaps a robber wouldn't want the device on him. "That could be," Garcelle replied.

"It's just not that crazy," Dorit said. "But what is crazy is to actually go on national television and to pedal a false narrative."

Garcelle stuck to her stance, saying, "I have my opinions and the fact that I'm sharing them, that's my opinion. It doesn't change your world in any way."

"Of course it does! That's a very, very, very big, strong thing to say," Dorit exclaimed, prompting Garcelle to roll her eyes and look away. "And you looking away like it's nothing says a lot about you, Garcelle. You really couldn't care less."

"I'm sorry if I hurt you with that," Garcelle said, before doubling down and stating, "That was just my opinion."

During the episode, Dorit also addressed her marriage, which went through a tough time this season amid her PTSD from the armed robbery. In fact, the season finale ended with Dorit questioning if she and PK would be able to stay together.

"After we wrapped, things got progressively worse and him and I were at probably an all-time bad," Dorit said. "... We were struggling and we were working through things."

Now, though, Dorit said she and PK are "better than ever," something she credits in part to her husband's decision to stop drinking.

"I just think it's very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking," she said. "He's actually been sober for, I think, 49 days. That was a very pivotal moment. Things are, knock on wood, as good as they could possibly be."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

