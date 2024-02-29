Get ready to go behind the scenes of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's oasis. The iconic country couple are taking fans inside the process of building their Nashville bar and honky-tonk in a new docuseries, Friends in Low Places.

The show premieres Thursday, March 7 on Prime Video, chronicling the process of opening Brooks' and Yearwood's four-story bar on Lower Broadway in Music City. According to a press release for the project, Brooks enlisted the help of his friends, longtime tour team and an all-star hospitality group to make his dream and labor of love a reality.

Cast members include Brooks and Yearwood, along with culinary and nightlife entrepreneurs Benjamin and Max Goldberg, and Strategic Hospitality duo Jenny Deathride and Camille Tambunting.

Prime

Prime Video

"This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business," Brooks said in a statement. "This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on."

"We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision," Yearwood added. "I'm really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone's efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed!"

Brooks previously gave ET a tour of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk last year.

"I'm sitting here walking in going, 'Guys, what did we build here?' 'Cause it's so much nicer than you know all the places that you started out in," he joked. "But it's so much fun, man, and what I hope is it just feels welcoming."

Brooks' 14th album, Time Traveler, is out now, and his entire catalogue is now available on Amazon Music.

RELATED CONTENT: