Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are sharing their secret to a long and fruitful marriage in a playful video message for Robin Roberts.

ET got an exclusive look at the video message the cute couple recorded for Roberts -- ahead of her forthcoming wedding to longtime partner Amber Laign -- which is set to air on Wednesday's Good Morning America, as part of a special segment dedicated to Roberts and Laign's nuptials.

"We are so happy that you're getting married. Congratulations!" Yearwood shares with a broad smile in the video. "And we've been asked to tell you what we think the secret to a happy marriage is, because we've been at it for almost 18 years?"

Brooks playfully pretends to be confused about how to respond, and the pair jokingly play up their in-fighting, as neither manages to actually get any tips out, but instead sit awkwardly trying to think of some actual advice.

"One of you has to be f**king miserable," Garth deadpans, at one point.

"That's right, and I am not happy," Trisha responds, before both burst into laugher, adorably breaking character.

"Why are they asking us?" Brooks says through tears of laughter.

On a sweet conclusion note, the pair say in unison that the real secret to a happy union is to "marry your best friend," while Yearwood hugs her hubby's arm and smiles.

"Congratulations [Robin], we love you!" Brooks adds.

Brooks and Yearwood are among a number of famous friends sending Roberts and Laign wedding well-wishes ahead of their nuptials.

Roberts and Laign -- who are set to exchange vows in September -- recently spoke about their love story on GMA, which began when they were set up on a blind date by friends 18 years ago. After the successful meeting, their relationship blossomed as Laign changed her route to work so she and Roberts could sneak a wave in during GMA's live broadcast.

Roberts became emotional as she spoke about being diagnosed with breast cancer two-years in, and how "sweet Amber" didn't leave her side.

"We had only been dating not even two years when I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Roberts said. "She could have bailed early on in the relationship. No one would have blamed her."

Roberts and Laign revealed that after years of going through health battles and loss, over the pandemic they decided that marriage was right for them. And in 2022, while dining at their favorite hole in the wall Mexican restaurant, they slipped calamari rings on each other's fingers and were officially engaged.

Ahead of their nuptials, Roberts shared what she is looking forward to the most about their wedding.

"Many people go into marriage hoping for and looking for what Amber and I already know we have, and so ours is a celebration," she gushed. "We've been living our happily ever after through all the ups and downs, so it's a celebration."

