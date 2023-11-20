Garth Brooks is a busy man between his upcoming Las Vegas residency, the new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville, and the release of his 14th studio album, Time Traveler.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 61-year-old country crooner at his bar and he talked about collaborating on music with Brooks & Dunn's Ronnie Dunn, Kelly Clarkson and his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

"Ronnie Dunn is the only guy who doesn't even know who he is. He's one of the greatest voices to ever grace music and he doesn't even have a clue. ...He sings his a** off and it's fun," Brooks gushes of Dunn and their song, "Rodeo Man."

As for Clarkson, Brooks recalls, "And then Kelly Clarkson, she goes, 'I've never done a studio session like that.' She goes, 'What if I just came in and sang?' That’s what I thought we were doing, right? So she had such a good time. She sounds like she's right here in your face, which I love."

He adds of the Kelly Clarkson Show host, "And then, of course, the queen is gonna let it rip on the ride because she always does the great background vocals."

Brooks also notes that Clarkson is a huge fan of his wife and her music. "Kelly will tell everybody that Trisha Yearwood's the reason she sings," he muses. "It was fun to be in the studio, and anytime Kelly would do anything, you go, 'Now don't make me make Trisha come in here and sing this thing.' They love each other and it was a lot of fun."

As for what he thinks of Clarkson doing a full country album, Brooks exclaims, "Oh my god, that woman can sing anything. I'm telling you, I don't know how she ended up not in country. ...Because if you sit down and talk to her, she's as country as a biscuit."

Continuing to gush over the American Idol alum, he continues, "I love her. She's got her head on straight and I don't know if you've seen her lately, but just her whole everything, I think she's in the right space at the right time. So I couldn't be happier for Kelly Clarkson right now."

In addition to new music, Brooks will also be performing at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum in Las Vegas from September to December 2024, with tickets going on sale later this month.

"Vegas is fun because we bag the phones. So the people that come in there, it's so sweet, they talk to each other before the show, they make friends," Brooks shares. "And then when the music starts, they are just glued."

But before he heads West, the "Thunder Rolls" singer is hosting a concert at his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

"It'll be the first time we've ever filmed a dive bar concert. So just get ready for what you're about to see. These people are hot, they're sweaty," he teases of the performance. "They're loud, which is fun."

Time Traveler can be bought at Bass Pro Shops sporting goods stores. For more with Brooks, check out the links below.

