The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.328 on Monday, which is not even a penny away from the all-time high of $4.331, according to AAA. Feeling pressure at the pump? You're not alone. As gas prices spike again, many drivers are looking for some form of financial relief at the gas pump. Fortunately, Walmart is here to help.

Walmart+ subscribers now get 10 cents off a gallon of gas at participating fuel stations. Walmart previously offered a discount of just 5 cents a gallon, but starting April 20 they've doubled the discount and added 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States.

Among the many benefits that come with being a Walmart+ member, fuel discounts are hailed as being one of the central perks. Now Walmart+ members need only to scan their QR code at the gas pump in order to tap into the instant savings.

Get a Walmart+ Membership

Walmart+ members are also eligible to save money on gas at Sam's Club fuel centers, Murphy gas stations, and Walmart stores with gas pumps, too.

And with Walmart+, the savings don't stop at the pump. Walmart+ members can score on other major deals year-round through their membership, with perks that include everything from exclusive access to Walmart sales (including the annual Deals for Days event), free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, and continued savings on gas.

A basic Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year — and for a limited time, Walmart+ is even offering a 30-day free trial, so users can get a taste of the membership experience without having to subscribe right away.

