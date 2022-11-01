A Year of Walmart Plus Is Now 50% Off and Gets You Early Access to Black Friday Deals
This holiday season, Walmart is getting a head start on its Black Friday Deals for Days event with an incredible Walmart+ membership offer. For two days only, new members can sign up for an annual Walmart+ membership for 50% off — dropping the price to just $49. Not only does this mean that you get six months free, but Walmart+ members get exclusive access to each of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days events seven hours before everyone else.
This 50% off deal is the first-ever major savings offering on a Walmart+ membership. Until November 3 at 11:59PM ET, new members can take advantage of the savings to get early access to some of the hottest holiday deals this season. Signing up for Walmart+ also includes access to the full suite of benefits for an entire year, meaning free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, a Paramount+ subscription, and discounted fuel prices.
With this year's Walmart Black Friday deals starting on November 7, this offer comes at a particularly good time. There are three Walmart sales events starting on the Mondays leading up to Black Friday. The first event kicks off with members getting early access to major deals including AirPods Pro, LG TVs, a Samsung soundbar, Shark robot vacuums, and so much more.
Keep reading for a rundown of this year's Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days, including the schedule and top deals.
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days 2022
- Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.
- Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.
- Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.
- Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.
A few highlights from Week 1's Black Friday deals include:
- Samsung 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99
- HP 11.6” Chromebook for $79
- Shark E-Z Robot Vacuum for $258
- Hisense 75" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV for $448
- TCL 55" Class 4K Smart Roku TV for $188
- LG 65” TV for $398
- L.O.L Surprise Tweens 5 pack for $70
- Marvel Spider-Man 3-Pack for $20
- Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum for $144
- Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine for $199
- Airpods Pro with MG Safe with Charging Case for $159
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung's New Frame TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
VistaPrint Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 60% On Custom Gifts
Save $150 on Best-Selling Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is 27% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Beat the Crowds with Early Black Friday Laptop Deals from Lenovo
All the Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022
Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022
Save Hundreds on Samsung Appliances at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday