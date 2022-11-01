This holiday season, Walmart is getting a head start on its Black Friday Deals for Days event with an incredible Walmart+ membership offer. For two days only, new members can sign up for an annual Walmart+ membership for 50% off — dropping the price to just $49. Not only does this mean that you get six months free, but Walmart+ members get exclusive access to each of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days events seven hours before everyone else.

Get 50% Off Walmart+

This 50% off deal is the first-ever major savings offering on a Walmart+ membership. Until November 3 at 11:59PM ET, new members can take advantage of the savings to get early access to some of the hottest holiday deals this season. Signing up for Walmart+ also includes access to the full suite of benefits for an entire year, meaning free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, a Paramount+ subscription, and discounted fuel prices.

With this year's Walmart Black Friday deals starting on November 7, this offer comes at a particularly good time. There are three Walmart sales events starting on the Mondays leading up to Black Friday. The first event kicks off with members getting early access to major deals including AirPods Pro, LG TVs, a Samsung soundbar, Shark robot vacuums, and so much more.

Keep reading for a rundown of this year's Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days, including the schedule and top deals.

Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days 2022

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7. Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14. Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21. Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

A few highlights from Week 1's Black Friday deals include:

