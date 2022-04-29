The Best Walmart Deals To Shop This Weekend: Save Up to 50% on Tech, Patio Furniture, Swimsuits and More
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now the retailer is offering huge savings on top products — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs this week.
If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop at Walmart today. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.
This monokini is less than $20.
Drown out any extra noise and tune into your favorite playlist with these forest green-colored Beats Noise Cancelling Headphones.
Get this adorable canopy chair for shady poolside lounging while supplies last!
Take your spring cleaning a step further with a self-emptying robot vacuum that provides a hassle-free and smart home cleaning experience.
This monokini is priced just right for spring.
This patio set has swiveling chairs that make conversation flow more easily.
This adorable table adds charm to any outdoor space.
This laptop is a steal at almost $300 off.
AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
Make all of your spring cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
Whether you want to dress up a corner of your home with a new accent chair or simply refresh your home office space with a more stylish one to put desk-ride, this Luna Velvet Side Chair is such a great find.
This cookware set features everything from a sauté pan and a griddle to a variety of sauce pans and a Dutch oven and great kitchen essentials to make every meal memorable.
Get your head in the game with a Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller -— one of the newer series models that, according to the retailer, features over 30 new ways to "play like a pro."
This pink, retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.
This SAMSUNG soundbar works to enhance the audio quality of any at-home stereo system.
One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop Right Now
Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save Up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More
12 Mother's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now
The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now
The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend
The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom
Oprah's Favorite Pajamas and Sheets Are on Sale for Spring
Chic Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy From Revolve's Sale: Up to 65% Off
Bed, Bath & Beyond Cookware Sale: Up to $80 Off Cuisinart and More
Jennifer Lopez's Hair Care Kit That Targets Thin Hair Is 40% Off
Dyson Hair Tools Are On Sale at Sephora's Spring Savings Event
Save Up to 50% on Staub and All-Clad Cookware at Sur La Table's Sale