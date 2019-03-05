Gemma Chan shined at the Captain Marvel premiere in Hollywood, California, on Monday night.

The actress, who plays Minn-Erva in the comic book film, dazzled in a dramatic Ralph & Russo haute couture jumpsuit, featuring a floor-trailing blush pink, one-shoulder draped, pleated top and trousers embellished with iridescent laminated fringe.

She wore the statement piece with effortlessly waved hair, Repossi jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

The British beauty, 36, showed off her stunning pants in action as the fringe sparkled and swayed with every move.

Chan and leading lady Brie Larson had an adorable moment together as they chatted and smiled on the red carpet. Larson channeled her superhero character in a custom Rodarte gown that was emblazoned with eight-point stars.

For the after-party, Chan went from futuristic glam to '90s cool kid in a colorful graphic top, olive green overalls, yellow beanie and a fanny pack swung over the shoulders as she celebrated with Dominic Cooper and co-star Samuel L. Jackson. The transformation is probably a nod to the movie's setting in the 1990s, which is filled with pop culture references from the decade.

