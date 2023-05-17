Haley Pullos has been charged with a DUI. The charge came a month after the 24-year-old General Hospital actress was allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash on the freeway, multiple outlets report.

Per the outlets, the incident occurred on April 29 in Pasadena, California. At the time, Pullos was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and for driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury, the outlets report.

When the CHP arrived at the scene of the highway collision, Pullos had to be extracted from her car by the jaws of life, according to the outlets. The other driver was hospitalized with major injuries, the outlets report.

The outlets additionally report that Pullos was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident before the crash on the freeway.

Shortly after the incident, the Pasadena Fire Department took to Twitter to share photos of the crash and note, "Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone."

ET has reached out to Pullos for comment.

Freeway Rescue - 134/Orange Grove. Early this morning PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue of occupants from both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone. pic.twitter.com/mkuM7ZFfJ3 — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) April 29, 2023

The information comes after Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital, told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident.

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover," she told the outlet on May 11. "I will be back as soon as possible!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Says She Was T-Boned in DUI Accident

'Welcome to Plathville' Star Kim Plath Charged With DUI

'Teen Mom' Star Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail for DUI

Related Gallery