'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Cremated After Tragic Shooting

General Hospital star Johnny Wactor has been cremated according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Per the outlet, his remains are now in his mother's South Carolina home.

The Los Angeles medical examiner's office listed his official cause of death as gunshot wound to the chest and listed his death as a homicide. There were no other contributors.

Wactor died on May. 25, after he was shot by an unidentified person during a suspected theft of his catalytic convertor after leaving work at the Level 8 nightclub. He was 37 years old. It was reported that he stepped in between the gunman and his co-worker to shield her from the shot.

Johnny Wactor died on May 25, after he was shot by a suspected robber. - Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, witnesses reported that Wactor had ended his bartending shift at a local bar and walked to his parked car. He was met by three individuals who appeared to be in the process of stealing the vehicle's catalytic converter, and was shot without provocation. Wactor was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

"The three suspects involved were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan," the statement notes. "The suspects fled northbound on Hope St. Central Bureau Homicide is investigating the case and is requesting the public's help."

Following his death, the actor known for his role as Brandon Corbin on General Hospital was mourned by his co-stars. Wactor's mother, Scarlett, and two brothers, Lance and Grant, spoke with Good Morning America and said they was an "emptiness that doesn't get filled."

Johnny Wactor was known for his role on 'General Hospital.' - Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images

ET spoke exclusively with Anita Joy -- who bartended at Level 8 night club with the late actor on the night he was shot -- and she opened up about their final moments together. She also shared why it's no surprise that her coworker and friend of 8 years didn't hesitate to save her life.

"I just love him dearly and everyone did. I'm just grateful for him," Joy told ET. "He was such a goofy, kind person and made everybody feel loved by him and seen by him," she said. "... He just wanted so many good things for everyone all the time. There wasn't a negative bone in his body... He was just so kind; kindness just oozed out of him. He made everybody feel so good. It just came naturally to him, that was his character."

Wactor's ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, also emotionally spoke with ET in a separate interview and echoed Joy's sentiments about the actor.

"He was a very noble man and always did the right thing," Farrell said. "And I'm not surprised by that at all because he was kind of the guy that would step up and do the right thing."

