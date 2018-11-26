This was certainly unexpected.

George Eads is quitting CBS' action procedural, MacGyver, after less than three seasons, ET has confirmed. Eads, who plays former Delta Force operator and Mac's partner Jack Dalton, is currently filming his final episode, which will air sometime in 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Eads' departure on the Atlanta-based series, citing the 51-year-old actor's desire to spend more time with his younger daughter, who lives in Los Angeles.

Eads, who was one of the original stars of CSI, has a history with exiting stage right. He previously took a leave of absence from the long-running CBS procedural in season 14, where he played Nick Stokes since the series debuted in 2000. He was also fired in 2004 at the start of season five over a salary dispute but returned to work weeks later.

MacGyver is an updated reboot of the classic 1980s TV series centered on Angus "Mac" MacGyver (Lucas Till), an operative of a secret U.S. government organization who he uses his extraordinary talent for problem-solving and his extensive knowledge of science to save lives. Often, Mac saves the day using paper clips instead of pistols, birthday candles instead of bombs and gum instead of guns to get out of trouble.

In addition to Till, the series stars Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton, and is executive produced by Hawaii Five-0's Peter Lenkov.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

