The late George H.W. Bush's beloved dog, Sully, just got a new job.

The lovable Labrador is now a member at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Sully -- who's named after pilot Sully Sullenberger -- had his Welcome Aboard Ceremony on Wednesday, and shared the exciting news on his official Instagram.

"Today I became an official Facility Dog - HM2 Petty Officer. It’s an honor and privilege to join a wonderful group of dogs at @WRNMMC and I look forward to continue my mission to serve veterans as my best friend wanted me to. 🇺🇸🐾," the pup's post read. His Instagram Story also shared a handful of photos form his ceremony, as well as the following message, "Today 2/27 Sully begins his new journey at Walter Reed National Medical Center."

The America's VetDogs Instagram account also shared photos of Sully's enlistment ceremony.

"A proud moment for all of us at VetDogs this morning as we celebrated the enlistment of @sullyhwbush as an HM2 Petty Officer in @wrbethesda's Facility Dog Program," the post read. "This Presidential Pup is off to continue his mission changing the lives of veterans during their recovery journey and we wish him nothing but the best in his new career #wrbfacilitydogs @usometrodc."

Sully was the late president's canine companion since June 2018. The pair quickly bonded, with Bush even buying socks in honor of his friend.

Bush died on Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 94. Sully mourned the death of his owner, paying a visit to Bush's casket as it laid in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Dec. 4. Escorted by former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, Sully watched as mourners paid their respects to the late president, whose casket was covered with an American flag, alongside a red, white and blue flower wreath.

After watching from the sidelines, Sully got his chance to approach the casket, where he sat and honored his late appointee.

