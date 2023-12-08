This exclusive sale is a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear collection a upgrade and explore thoughtful holiday gifts.
The official start of winter is a mere two weeks away, and with cooler temperatures on the horizon, it's time to start preparing for cozier days ahead. Aside from updating your wardrobe and skincare routine for the new season, the start of winter is also a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear a major upgrade.
When it comes to keeping things cozy, it's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth. The luxury home goods brand just launched a Holiday Sale to save up to 25% on Oprah's favorite sheets, towels and pajamas — but the deals get even sweeter for ET readers. Right now, you can take 30% off almost everything sitewide when you use code ETONLINE at checkout. With an array of luxurious options available, it's the perfect opportunity to discover holiday gifts for everyone on your list that are sure to bring comfort and joy.
For five years in a row — starting back in 2018 — Cozy Earth has made it onto Oprah Winfrey's coveted Favorite Things list. After trying the Cozy Earth bamboo viscose sheets ourselves, we understand why. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep. A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years.
Whether you're in the mood to indulge yourself or searching for a thoughtful gift this holiday season, we've rounded up Oprah's and our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop with this exclusive discount. From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, just be sure to use the code ETONLINE to save 30% on your purchase.
Shop 30% Off Oprah's Favorites
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Anyone will love these Oprah-approved pajamas that are deliciously soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep them feeling cool.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers
The perfect pants for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER."
Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
“I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," said Oprah. This 10-piece set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.
More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop Now
Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in seven different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter.
Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels
Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.
Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.
Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket
Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with a classic knit throw blanket.
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Give any bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.
Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.
Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew
"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."
Cozy Earth Comforters
Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding upgrade.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: