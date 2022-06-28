From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.

Right now, you can add the ultra-comfortable footwear to your wardrobe for a great price. Crocs is offering up to 50% off slides, sandals, and clogs! Plus, select styles can get an additional 15% off with code EXTRA15. This is a huge promotion that no one is going to want to miss this summer. Savings are made easy with Crocs' 4th of July sale, which includes all your favorite styles for the whole family. But hurry, the sale ends on July 4.

Shop Crocs' Sale

We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet.

Below, shop our favorite picks from the Crocs sale.

Shop Sandals and Slides

Classic Slide Crocs Classic Slide This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in many trendy colors. $30 $22 Buy Now

Shop Clogs

Shop More Crocs & Accessories

Mystery 10 Pack Crocs Mystery 10 Pack Spice up your summer and your Crocs by adding to your Jibbitz charms collection with this mystery 10-pack. Though the Jibbitz are a mystery they are guaranteed to be awesome. $25 $11 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Get These Adidas Adilette Slides on Sale on Amazon

Amazon’s Comfortable Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Crocs, Tory Burch and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Sandals for Summer 2022 — Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Birkenstock and More

Reese Witherspoon's Braided Block Heel Sandals Are Summer's Hottest Shoe — Get the Look

The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Summer 2022

The Coolest Crocs Celebs Love — Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, etc

Save Up to 75% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Summer Fashion Picks on Amazon

The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

17 Best Sandals for Men to Wear All Summer Long