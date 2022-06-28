Shopping

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The 4th of July Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Crocs Sale
Crocs

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back. 

Right now, you can add the ultra-comfortable footwear to your wardrobe for a great price. Crocs is offering up to 50% off slides, sandals, and clogs! Plus, select styles can get an additional 15% off with code EXTRA15. This is a huge promotion that no one is going to want to miss this summer. Savings are made easy with Crocs' 4th of July sale, which includes all your favorite styles for the whole family. But hurry, the sale ends on July 4.

Shop Crocs' Sale

We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet. 

Below, shop our favorite picks from the Crocs sale. 

Shop Sandals and Slides

Classic Crocs Tie-dye Graphic Slide
Classic Crocs Tie-dye Graphic Slide
Crocs
Classic Crocs Tie-dye Graphic Slide

These shoes will make you wish everything in your closet is tie-dye.

$30$18
Classic Crocs Sandal
Classic Crocs Sandal
Crocs
Classic Crocs Sandal

Add some Crocs sandals to your summer wardrobe.

$40$30
Classic Slide
Classic Slide
Crocs
Classic Slide

This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in many trendy colors. 

$30$22

Shop Clogs

Women's Classic Platform Marbled Clog
Women's Classic Platform Marbled Clog
Crocs
Women's Classic Platform Marbled Clog

These platform clogs give a little boost in height and the upper and backstrap allow for Jibbitz charms.

$60$40
Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
CLASSIC TIE-DYE GRAPHIC CLOG
Crocs
Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog

Grab your grad a classic pair of tie-dye crocs, so they can step into summer feeling and looking good.

$55$33
Classic All-Terrain Clog
Classic All-Terrain Clog
Crocs
Classic All-Terrain Clog

As we move on towards the warmer summer season, get extra ventilation and breathability with these all-terrain clogs. 

$55$33
Classic All-Terrain Mossy Oak® Brush Clog
Classic All-Terrain Mossy Oak® Brush Clog
Crocs
Classic All-Terrain Mossy Oak® Brush Clog

Going on a camping trip? These crocs are ready for nature.

$60$36
Classic Lined Clog
Classic Lined Clog
Crocs
Classic Lined Clog

You will wear these crocs all summer long.

$60$36
Kids' Classic Out Of This World II Clog
Crocs
Kids' Classic Out Of This World II Clog
Crocs
Kids' Classic Out Of This World II Clog
Crocs

Instead of having a basic color, your little one can enjoy wearing these out of the world shoes. 

$40$24
Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Crocs
Classic Glitter Lined Clog

Heads will turn when you put these clogs on, especially when they notice the glitter.

$65$39

Shop More Crocs & Accessories

Kids' Citilane Roka Graphic Slip-On
Kids' Citilane Roka Graphic Slip-On
Crocs
Kids' Citilane Roka Graphic Slip-On

Kids love an easy slip-on shoe, this black and lime Crocs slip-on is a nice alternative to clogs.

$40$24
Crocs Socks Adult Quarter Graphic 3-Pack
Crocs Socks Adult Quarter Graphic 3-Pack
Crocs
Crocs Socks Adult Quarter Graphic 3-Pack

Fun pack of socks that go great with any Crocs.

$25$12
Mystery 10 Pack
Mystery 10 Pack
Crocs
Mystery 10 Pack

Spice up your summer and your Crocs by adding to your Jibbitz charms collection with this mystery 10-pack. Though the Jibbitz are a mystery they are guaranteed to be awesome.

$25$11

