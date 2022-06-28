Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The 4th of July Sale
From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
Right now, you can add the ultra-comfortable footwear to your wardrobe for a great price. Crocs is offering up to 50% off slides, sandals, and clogs! Plus, select styles can get an additional 15% off with code EXTRA15. This is a huge promotion that no one is going to want to miss this summer. Savings are made easy with Crocs' 4th of July sale, which includes all your favorite styles for the whole family. But hurry, the sale ends on July 4.
We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet.
Below, shop our favorite picks from the Crocs sale.
Shop Sandals and Slides
These shoes will make you wish everything in your closet is tie-dye.
Add some Crocs sandals to your summer wardrobe.
This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in many trendy colors.
Shop Clogs
These platform clogs give a little boost in height and the upper and backstrap allow for Jibbitz charms.
Grab your grad a classic pair of tie-dye crocs, so they can step into summer feeling and looking good.
As we move on towards the warmer summer season, get extra ventilation and breathability with these all-terrain clogs.
Going on a camping trip? These crocs are ready for nature.
You will wear these crocs all summer long.
Instead of having a basic color, your little one can enjoy wearing these out of the world shoes.
Heads will turn when you put these clogs on, especially when they notice the glitter.
Shop More Crocs & Accessories
Kids love an easy slip-on shoe, this black and lime Crocs slip-on is a nice alternative to clogs.
Fun pack of socks that go great with any Crocs.
Spice up your summer and your Crocs by adding to your Jibbitz charms collection with this mystery 10-pack. Though the Jibbitz are a mystery they are guaranteed to be awesome.
