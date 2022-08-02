This year's sweltering summer heat has become oppressive and with record high temperatures, staying cool is crucial. It's a good idea to invest in a quality floor fan to beat the heat in your home. Just in time to get through August, one of the best Dyson fans, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan, just dropped to its lowest price in months. Right now, the smart tower fan that doubles as an air purifier is on sale for $120 off.

Dyson fans are known for their superior air quality and purifying technology. With a blade-less design, the fan monitors conditions in the air, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. The TP01 model keeps you cool, while also reducing allergens and pollutants in your home. The fan's HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollutants from the air, captures allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air throughout your home.

Discounted in all colors, this is the best Dyson cooling fan deal you can get right now. Both Dyson and Best Buy have Dyson Pure Cool TP01 deals to beat the heat this summer. For the most affordable Dyson fan option, the Pure Cool TP01 is your best bet for staying cool without air conditioning.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Dyson Deals: Save Up to $200 on Vacuums & Air Purifying Fans

18 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers for Summer 2022

22 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Summer

The Best Air Conditioner Units on Amazon

The Best Portable Air Conditioners to Beat the Summer Heat in Your Home

The 7 Best Floor Fans to Keep Your Home Cool Starting at $40