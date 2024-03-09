Sales & Deals

Get Red Carpet-Ready With Charlotte Tilbury’s Sale on Celeb-Loved Makeup and Skin Care

Kate Moss Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 8:15 AM PST, March 9, 2024

Charlotte Tilbury is having a sitewide sale to celebrate the Oscars this weekend.

It's Oscars weekend, and you deserve to look fabulous, darling. From today to March 13, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is dishing out the awards season glam with a magical sale on her eponymous beauty line. For orders over $60, you can get 20% off sitewide with the code REDCARPET at checkout.

Shop the Charlotte Tilbury Sale

Now's the perfect time to save on beauty products that everyone from Penelope Cruz and Amal Clooney to Jessica Chastain and Kate Moss loves. You'll get 20% off fan-favorite products like the Hollywood Flawless Filter complexion booster and Pillow Talk lipstick along with more luxury skin care and makeup. With deals on products like light-as-air foundation, eyeshadow palettes and silky smooth moisturizers, you won't want to miss a thing.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out of products in the blink of a perfectly lined eye, so make sure to take advantage of these savings before they're gone. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite products from the Charlotte Tilbury sale. Just remember that you need to spend at least $60 total to score these sale prices.

Magic Water Cream

Magic Water Cream
Space NK

Magic Water Cream

Changing temperatures call for plenty of moisture to keep your skin from drying out, and Charlotte Tilbury's fragrance-free moisturizer provides up to 100 hours of hydration plus niacinamide for pore reduction.

$100 $80

With code REDCARPET

Shop Now

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Coral Kiss

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Coral Kiss
Charlotte Tilbury

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Coral Kiss

A pop of sunny coral on your lips will enhance your natural beauty.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

This matte liquid blush gives your cheeks a buildable, natural-looking wash of color. It's available in four shades.

$42 $34

Shop Now

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Charlotte's award-winning elixir is a Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles while aiming to visibly brighten and plump skin for flawless makeup application.

$85 $68

With code REDCARPET

Shop Now

Hollywood Flawless Filter

Hollywood Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury

Hollywood Flawless Filter

This TikTok-famous complexion booster that blurs, smooths and illuminates for a real-life filter effect is Gigi Hadid's secret to camera-ready skin.

$49 $39

Shop Now

Cheek to Chic Blush

Cheek to Chic Blush
Charlotte Tilbury

Cheek to Chic Blush

Give your makeup a cheeky flair with this top-rated Charlotte Tilbury blush.

$42 $34

Shop Now

Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Achieve the signature Charlotte Tilbury airbrushed look with the brand's non-drying, matte liquid lipstick.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Airbrush Flawless Finish

Airbrush Flawless Finish
Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Finish

Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Foundation

This long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use. 

$49 $39

Shop Now

Pillow Talk On the Go Kit

Pillow Talk On the Go Kit
Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk On the Go Kit

This set featuring the bestselling Pillow Talk shade includes a travel-sized mascara, eyeliner, liquid blush, lip liner and lipstick.

$54 $43

Shop Now

Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe

Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe
Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe

Create a dreamy Pillow Talk pout with all the essentials, including a full-size hydrating lipstick balm and travel-size lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.

$49 $39

Shop Now

Happikiss Hyaluronic Lip Balm

Happikiss Hyaluronic Lip Balm
Charlotte Tilbury

Happikiss Hyaluronic Lip Balm

This hyaluronic acid-infused lipstick balm helps keep lips deeply nourished with a just-bitten flush thanks to its universally flattering nude pink color. 

$35 $28

Shop Now

Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit

Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit

This mini Beauty Highlighter Wand duo features the dazzling Spotlight and Pinkgasm shades.

$32 $26

Shop Now

Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick and Liner Set

Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick and Liner Set
Charlotte Tilbury

Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick and Liner Set

Choose between Charlotte's iconic, bestselling Matte Revolution or K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick and pair it with a Lip Cheat Pencil for a dreamy, nude-pink, kissable look.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Luxury Eyeshadow Palette

Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
Charlotte Tilbury

Luxury Eyeshadow Palette

A key element of the mob wife aesthetic is striking eye makeup and you can unleash your glamour with Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette.

$55 $44

Shop Now

