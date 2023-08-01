In-office teeth whitening can get expensive, but Crest makes one of the easiest and most effective at-home treatments you can do. For shiner smiles, the dentist-recommended Crest 3D Whitestrips make it quick to freshen up your pearly whites and help to remove years of teeth stains.

Right now, you can get Crest's shopper-loved teeth whitening kits — including the best-selling Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips — on sale at Amazon. Crest whitening products are up to 36% off to help you achieve a brighter smile for less.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use. $55 $35 Shop Now

The classic 3D Whitestrips use a hydrogen peroxide gel to remove stains from teeth without harming the enamel, according to Crest. And all you need is half an hour of time. The brand says that the Whitestrips Professional Effects provide "professional-level" teeth whitening results, removing 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes a day for about two weeks.

Another reason to smile about these savings is that the Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects have over 60,000 5-star Amazon reviews. Now's the time to score a pack of Whitestrips before these Amazon teeth whitening deals expire.

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 15,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $60 Shop Now

If you are in a rush and need to brighten your teeth, you can opt for Crest Whitening Emulsions that are currently on sale for just $10. That's an 80% discount on the enamel-safe whitening pen kit with a barely-there feel. The convenient size allows you to even whiten those hard-to-reach teeth by using the included wand applicator.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

