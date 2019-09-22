Star Wars fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming premiere of Disney'sThe Mandalorian, and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, who stars in the hotly anticipated series, is as excited as anyone.

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with the acclaimed actor on the red carpet at this year's Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and he opened up about his character.

"I play a guy who was a warden of the universe. He was in power before the [Empire] collapsed. You don't know if he's good or bad ... but he certainly is a guy who has order in his life," Esposito explained. "He's an exciting guy because he has all of the equipment and spaceships at his ready."

In The Mandalorian, which is set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, Esposito plays Moff Gideon, a servant of the Empire whose life was changed irreparably when the Rebels successful destroyed the second Death Star.

According to Esposito, there's been a lot for him to love about working on the big-budget Star Wars TV series."I have an incredible costume, and it's been wonderful to work with Jon Favreau, and the cast of this particular show is also fantastic," he shared. "It's Star Wars reinvented. Another universe, another time, and I'm very, very excited to join that universe."

This year, Esposito was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for playing Gus Fring in Better Call Saul, a role he originated in Breaking Bad years earlier, making him one of the few actors in Hollywood to earn multiple nominations for playing the same character in different shows.

"That means the world to me," Esposito marveled. "I feel as if I had a very great blessing and gift to be on Breaking Bad. I had a really fantastic run on that, but to come back and do it on Better Call Saul almost 10 years later, spanning two decades on two different shows as the same character, I think it kind of makes history in my mind."

As for the upcoming Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, which takes place immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad finale and follows Aaron Paul's character, Jesse Pinkman, Esposito said he is "so excited to see that."

The Mandalorian comes to Disney+ on Nov. 12.

