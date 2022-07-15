Gianni Versace Remembered by Sister Donatella on 25th Anniversary of His Death
'American Crime Story: Versace' Cast on How They've Worked With …
Travis Barker Relaxes at Beach With Kourtney Kardashian After He…
‘ET’ Turns 40 | The Download
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Reset, Refuel and Treat Your Body Right After a Long Weekend
'The Woman King' Official Trailer
’Stranger Things’: Jamie Campbell Bower on Whether Vecna Returns…
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Poke Fun at Themselves on TikTok!
’Big Brother’ Replaces Season 24 Contestant Ahead of Premiere
‘$100,000 Pyramid’: Taran Killam Gives Tips and Tricks to Winnin…
Reese Witherspoon on Taylor Swift's 'Haunting' Song for 'Where t…
Kim Kardashian Claims She's Never Done These Cosmetic Procedures
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal (Exc…
Miles Teller Reveals His Wife Wasn’t a Fan of 'Top Gun: Maverick…
Beyoncé Breaks The Internet Again! Announces New Album ‘Renaissa…
How Amber Heard’s Appeal in Johnny Depp Case Could Cost Her
2022 BET Awards Host Taraji P. Henson and Show Producers Preview…
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth I…
BET Awards 2022: Ye Shocks Crowd as Part of Star-Studded Tribute…
Donatella Versace is paying tribute to her brother, Gianni Versace, on the 25th anniversary of his death. On Friday, the 67-year-old fashion mogul posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Gianni to Instagram, along with several other pics of the designer and a heartfelt message.
Donatella wrote, "25 years of missing you, Gianni. Every day, I wish you were still here 🖤🕊"
On July 15, 1997, Gianni was shot in the head and killed outside his Miami Beach mansion, called Casa Casuarina, by Andrew Cunanan. He was 50.
In September 1997, it was announced that Gianni's brother, Santo, would serve as the CEO of Gianni Versace S.p.A. and Donatella became the new head of design.
Gianni's siblings have carried on his legacy and it has remained a sought-after brand. Donatella recently designed Britney Spears' wedding dress and attended the ceremony.
"I went to see Britney because I always care about her," Donatella told ET of how she came to design Spears' dress. "The last time she was in Milan was, like, 15 years ago, so I brought a few pictures to show to her. She was so moved."
Donatella further praised the pop singer as a "special" girl with "a good heart."
For more on the Versace family, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
All the Details on Britney Spears' Versace Wedding Dress
Donatella Versace on Reuniting With Britney Spears
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the Red Carpet!
Related Gallery