John Travolta isn't the only person Jade Jolie fooled at the 2019 MTV VMAs!

In a recent interview with NewNowNext, the former RuPaul's Drag Race contender reveals that in addition to Travolta's on-stage mix-up -- the Grease actor mistook Jolie for Taylor Swift while presenting the latter with the Video of the Year Award for "You Need to Calm Down" -- another famous face made the same mistake.

"When we were walking in the back, where it’s mainly dancers and stuff, I got tired of saying, 'No, I’m not her,' so I just started hugging people! 'So nice to meet you, too!'" Jolie recalls. "And at the after-party Gigi Hadid kept thinking I was Taylor -- they’re really good friends. The drunker we got, I guess the more Taylor I became for everyone!"

As for the on-stage fiasco, Jolie has no hard feelings toward Travolta, actually saying that she thought "it was just hilarious and made my night."

"We were walking to the stage, and Taylor was hugging everyone, and I happened to make it to the podium first, and I definitely felt John Travolta gravitating to me," Jolie says of the event. "It was a very sweet and flattering mistake, and I like to think I did my job right and looked just like Taylor!"

"I don’t think a lot of people initially realized it, so after everything was said and done I kinda giggled about it and people were posting it online," she continues. "We told Taylor, and she was tickled and thought it was so funny. She joked and was like, 'You totally should have went for it!'"

Jolie was on the stage to begin with because she -- along with other LGBTQ allies including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ellen DeGeneres and the cast of Queer Eye -- starred in the "You Need to Calm Down" video and reprised her role during Swift's opening performance. Also present at the VMAs was Todrick Hall, one of Swift's best friends who appeared in the video and revealed her reaction to Travolta's mishap in a recent interview.

"He was so confident that it was her," Hall -- who also co-executive produced Swift's video -- said of Travolta during an appearance on the Jerry O' show. "I loved it, I saw it and we talked about it backstage. Taylor thought it was hilarious."

As for Travolta himself, he said the video of the incident was misinterpreted and claimed that he knew Jolie wasn't the real Swift.

"There's so many people that bombarded the stage, that I was looking for [Swift]. So the video has me trying to find her, and you know, I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted, and it was cool, I didn’t care," Travolta said on Hot 93.3. "Sometimes I fantasize, What if I had given it to [Jolie]? That would have been awesome. I should have just gone all the way with it."

Watch the video below for more on this year's VMAs.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

John Travolta Explains His Taylor Swift Mix-Up With 'Drag Race' Alum at VMAs

Here's What Taylor Swift Thought of John Travolta Mistaking 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum for Her

John Travolta Mistook a 'Drag Race' Queen for Taylor Swift at 2019 VMAs

Related Gallery