Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits, a source tells ET.

The 26-year-old model and the 28-year-old singer broke up before Zayn was accused of striking Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, during a disagreement, the source adds.

"Gigi and Zayn broke up before the incident with Yolanda," the source shared. "The two have been co-parenting but they are not together. They tried to make things work for their daughter, but it wasn’t working out."

Zayn and Gigi have been on and off since November 2015 and share 1-year-old daughter Khai.

On Thursday, a source told ET that a disagreement between Yolanda and Zayn "turned hostile."

"Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her. Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi," the source shared. "Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

The singer "adamantly" denied striking Yolanda, also telling TMZ in a statement, "For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Gigi's rep also released a statement to ET, saying, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Zayn and Gigi first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted together following the 2015 American Music Awards. The model then starred in his "Pillowtalk" music video, which seemingly confirmed their relationship.

The two have broken up twice in the past. Their first split happened in March 2018 after nearly two years together. However, just one month after publicly announcing their breakup, they were spotted kissing.

Their second split came in January 2019, with a source telling ET at the time that they indeed went their separate ways. By early 2020, Zayn and Gigi had once again rekindled their love. They welcomed their daughter in September of last year.

Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of Her 'Sunshine' Gigi Hadid and Her Baby Girl



