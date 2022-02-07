Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment to Rihanna After Fans Speculate Singer Is Having Twins
Whoops! Gigi Hadid accidentally caused quite a stir last week while congratulating Rihanna on her pregnancy news. The 26-year-old model and mom took to the comments section on RiRi's pregnancy post, writing, "😭three angels 💘."
Fans immediately went wild, speculating that Hadid's comment meant that Rihanna was expecting twins with her man, A$AP Rocky.
Several days later, Hadid realized the misunderstanding and replied to the comment with a crying/laughing emoji, writing, "I just caught word of this commotion. I meant rih / rocky / baby lol."
Hadid is a longtime friend of Rihanna's, walking in several of her Savage X Fenty shows.
This will be the first child for both Rihanna and Rocky. A source previously told ET that the couple are "so happy about her pregnancy."
"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source shared. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."
