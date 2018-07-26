Gigi Hadid, Misty Copeland and More Star in the 2019 Pirelli Calendar -- See the Pics!

Model Gigi Hadid, American Ballet Theatre principal Misty Copeland and fashion designer Alexander Wang star in the 2019 Pirelli calendar and behind-the-scenes snaps were released on Thursday for a sneak peek.

Shot by legendary photographer Albert Watson (best known for capturing fashion editorials and celebrities such as Kate Moss, Jay-Z and the iconic 2006 portrait of Steve Jobs in the black turtleneck), the newest edition explores and illustrates success and ambition via four narratives of female protagonists.

Hadid takes on the role of an affluent New York City woman who appears to have it all, but is actually a lonely character who only feels safe in her apartment and with her friend, played by Wang.

Copeland plays an aspiring dancer who works as a stripper to make ends meet. She poses with fellow dancer Calvin Royal III who is her boyfriend in the story.

The stars are joined by French model Laetitia Casta, portraying a painter who lives with her partner, played by dancer Sergei Polunin, and Ozark actress Julia Garner who is a botanical photographer dreaming of becoming a portrait photographer, alongside model Astrid Eika.

The Pirelli calendar first launched in 1964. Since then the cal has been graced by Hollywood A-listers and supermodels such as Sophia Loren, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell just to name a few. The calendar became infamous for its sensual images, but the sexy aesthetic has revamped in the last two years with a focus on impactful storylines.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video.

