Tiny fashion queen! Gigi Hadid's 1-year-old daughter, Khai, is proving she's a mini version of her style-savvy mom.

The 26-year-old model recently shared a rare photo of her daughter, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, posing in checkered jeans and a custom denim jacket with her name embroidered on the back.

Hadid rarely shows pics of the little girl and has never shown her face before, but it's clear that Khai already has some fashionista tendencies like her famous mother.

"She's just so smart, and she's so aware," Hadid recently said of her daughter in a cover story for InStyle. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

As for whether she'll follow in her mom's model footsteps, Hadid doesn't place that expectation on her only child.

"She's going to do what she wants to do," she said of Khai. "She could be an astronaut. I don't know."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split After His Dispute With Yolanda, Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Gigi Hadid Clarifies Rihanna Pregnancy Comment

Gigi Hadid on Motherhood, 'Real Housewives' and Her Secret TikTok

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split: Here's What Led to Their Breakup

Related Gallery