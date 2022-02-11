Gigi Hadid Proves Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Khai Already Has Great Style in Rare Pic
Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid Want to ‘Move On’ After Alleged Zay…
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Athletes, 'House…
Watch 'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville Pull Off a Taser Stunt on …
Kanye West Explains Alleged Altercation, Wants to Be in Control …
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Dish on Workouts and Weddin…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
'90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo on Season 6, Craig Conover Love Tr…
Tiny fashion queen! Gigi Hadid's 1-year-old daughter, Khai, is proving she's a mini version of her style-savvy mom.
The 26-year-old model recently shared a rare photo of her daughter, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, posing in checkered jeans and a custom denim jacket with her name embroidered on the back.
Hadid rarely shows pics of the little girl and has never shown her face before, but it's clear that Khai already has some fashionista tendencies like her famous mother.
"She's just so smart, and she's so aware," Hadid recently said of her daughter in a cover story for InStyle. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."
As for whether she'll follow in her mom's model footsteps, Hadid doesn't place that expectation on her only child.
"She's going to do what she wants to do," she said of Khai. "She could be an astronaut. I don't know."
RELATED CONTENT:
Gigi Hadid Clarifies Rihanna Pregnancy Comment
Gigi Hadid on Motherhood, 'Real Housewives' and Her Secret TikTok
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split: Here's What Led to Their Breakup