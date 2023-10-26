News

'Gilmore Girls' Actor Adam Wylie Arrested for Shoplifting at Target

Adam Wylie
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
By Rachel McRady
Published: 7:48 AM PDT, October 26, 2023

The former child star was apprehended by the store's security failing to scan all of his items at self-checkout.

Actor Adam Wylie was caught shoplifting at a Target in Burbank, California, ET can confirm. 

According to the Burbank police department, on Friday, Oct. 13, the 39-year-old former child actor picked up some items from the health and beauty section of the store and when he went to the self checkout section, he didn't scan all of the items. 

As TMZ first reported, the incident resulted in Wylie being apprehended by Target Loss Prevention Officers outside of the store. 

 

Burbank Police came shortly afterwards and Wylie was cited for petty theft and then released. The items in question totaled $108.05. 

'Gilmore Girls'/The WB

Wylie has numerous TV and film credits to his name, his most recent role being in 2022's Disney Channel Original Movie, Under Wraps 2. He got his start as a child actor, playing Zachary on the '90s show Picket Fences. He also had a noteworthy role as Brad Langford in multiple episodes of Gilmore Girls, and the show even poked fun at his real-life role in Broadway's Into the Woods

Wylie also had guest roles on General Hospital, Castle, CSI: Miami, Entourage, Veronica Mars, NCIS, Malcolm in the Middle, and more. 

In recent years, Wylie has become known for his work as a magician with more than a million followers on TikTok. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Melissa McCarthy Says This Was the Worst Part of Filming 'Gilmore Girls'
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Grace Jabbari Arrested For Alleged Assault

News

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Grace Jabbari Arrested For Alleged Assault

'RHOC's Shannon Beador Breaks Silence After DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest

News

'RHOC's Shannon Beador Breaks Silence After DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest

Suspect in Murder of 'The Sandlot' Star Marty York's Mother Arrested

News

Suspect in Murder of 'The Sandlot' Star Marty York's Mother Arrested

Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: October 2023
90 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: October 2023

Tags: