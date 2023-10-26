'Gilmore Girls' Actor Adam Wylie Arrested for Shoplifting at Target

Actor Adam Wylie was caught shoplifting at a Target in Burbank, California, ET can confirm.

According to the Burbank police department, on Friday, Oct. 13, the 39-year-old former child actor picked up some items from the health and beauty section of the store and when he went to the self checkout section, he didn't scan all of the items.

As TMZ first reported, the incident resulted in Wylie being apprehended by Target Loss Prevention Officers outside of the store.

Burbank Police came shortly afterwards and Wylie was cited for petty theft and then released. The items in question totaled $108.05.

'Gilmore Girls'/The WB

Wylie has numerous TV and film credits to his name, his most recent role being in 2022's Disney Channel Original Movie, Under Wraps 2. He got his start as a child actor, playing Zachary on the '90s show Picket Fences. He also had a noteworthy role as Brad Langford in multiple episodes of Gilmore Girls, and the show even poked fun at his real-life role in Broadway's Into the Woods.

Wylie also had guest roles on General Hospital, Castle, CSI: Miami, Entourage, Veronica Mars, NCIS, Malcolm in the Middle, and more.

In recent years, Wylie has become known for his work as a magician with more than a million followers on TikTok.

