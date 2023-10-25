Grace Jabbari, the woman who accused actor Jonathan Majors of assaulting her, has been arrested in New York City for an alleged assault involving the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star.

According to an NYPD spokesperson who talked with ET, Jabbari, 30, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault with intent to cause physical injury and criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

Jabbari turned herself into police Wednesday evening at the 10th Precinct for allegedly striking Majors, 34, earlier this year, TMZ reported.

The outlet reported that Jabbari -- a choreographer who once dated the Marvel actor -- allegedly scratched Majors and smacked him with an open hand, causing a cut on his cheek. TMZ also reported the alleged altercation involved the tearing of buttons off Major's coat and damage to his front pocket.

In her filing from just before Majors' March arrest, Jabbari claimed that Majors struck her in the face with "an open hand," leading to "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

Jabbari's attorney, Ross Kramer, confirmed Wednesday in a statement to The Daily Beast that she had turned herself into police in connection to the alleged March 25 incident involving herself and Majors.

"Grace is super strong," Kramer said. "We are disappointed when survivors are treated like perpetrators."

Dustin Pusch, an attorney for Majors, released the following statement to ET Thursday following Jabbari's arrest:

"With her arrest yesterday, the public learned that the NYPD determined probable cause exists to charge Grace Jabbari for the crimes she committed against Jonathan Majors. This decision came after the NYPD’s thorough and lengthy investigation. Instead of acting on the findings from law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office unilaterally and without explanation has decided not to prosecute Ms. Jabbari for her misdeeds and the documented injuries she caused Mr. Majors."

In court docs filed earlier this week, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said that it would not be prosecuting any charges brought by the NYPD against Jabbari relating to the alleged incident.

"On September 8, 2023, and September 12, 2023, the prosecution informed the NYPD that the People would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by defendant regarding the incident on March 25, 2023," the doc states. "On September 12, 2023, the People informed defense counsel of these communications, noting that the District Attorney’s Office had not informed Ms. Jabbari or her attorney about the Office’s decision. That same day, defense counsel submitted their Motion to Dismiss to the People and the Court."

On Thursday, the DA confirmed its position on the matter in a new statement to ET.

"The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit," the statement reads. "The matter is now closed and sealed."

"While Mr. Majors is thankful that the NYPD corroborated his account, it is a serious injustice that the District Attorney continues to move forward with its case against him. These recent revelations raise grave questions about the impartiality and transparency of the prosecutors’ discretion, due process, and equal protection under the law," Pusch said in his statement.

Earlier this year, Majors was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Jabbari's arrest came just hours after a judge in the misdemeanor assault case against Majors deemed that the actor must stand trial.

Majors attended the hearing via Zoom as he was out of state at the time. His lawyers unsuccessfully attempted to have his case dismissed before asking to shield certain details of the trial from the public, pointing to the "high profile of the case." Prosecutors did not argue against the motion.

The trial is slated to begin on November 29.

If convicted, Majors could face up to a year behind bars.

Majors and his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, have vehemently denied any and all allegations against him, telling ET that "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

RELATED CONTENT: