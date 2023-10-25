Jonathan Majors' last-ditch effort to get his misdemeanor assault and harassment case dismissed was denied Wednesday in court when the judge in the case said the Creed III star must stand trial next month.

The 34-year-old actor attended Wednesday's hearing via Zoom and watched as his lawyers were unsuccessful in getting his case dismissed. The actor's lawyers then moved to their next point, which was filing a new motion under seal in an effort to shield the sensitive nature of evidence from the public.

One of Majors' attorney said this move was necessary due to the "high profile of the case," adding that in not doing so would compromise Majors' right to a fair trial. Prosecutors did not challenge the defense's motion and deferred to the judge, who then informed Majors' attorneys that members of the press and the public at large are welcome to submit a motion by Nov. 6 opposing the defense's request.

Majors, who wore a white shirt against a white backdrop, said "Good morning" and "Yes, sir" a number of times. He appeared via Zoom because he is out of state. The actor was dismissed from the hearing before his lawyers conferred behind closed doors to discuss the trial date, and they settled on Nov. 29. The trial had initially been scheduled for August before it was postponed to September, and now November.

ET reached out to Majors' attorney, who had no comment at this time.

The hearing stems from an alleged domestic violence incident that led to Majors' arrest in March. He was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office claims that Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

The accuser -- who was revealed to be Majors' ex-girlfriend -- claims Majors struck her in the face with "an open hand," leading to "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She is also accusing Majors of grabbing her hand, "causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger." Additionally, the accuser is claiming Majors put his hand on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

Majors has vehemently denied the accusations through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, who previously told ET that "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

If convicted, Majors could face up to a year behind bars.

In April, Variety reported that multiple alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with its assault and harassment case against the embattled actor.

More recently, prosecutors in the case are attempting to receive a copy of a U.K. police report from September 2022. This latest development became public when prosecutors filed a 115-page legal filing, obtained by ET, in which they make references to medical care obtained by Majors' ex-girlfriend, who is a U.K. citizen. The time frame would have placed Majors in the U.K., where he was filming season 2 of the Disney+ Marvel series, Loki.

Variety was first to report on the U.K. police report.

Reporting by Darla Murray.

RELATED CONTENT: