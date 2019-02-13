'Gilmore Girls': Amazon Execs Address Possibility of a New Revival

Could Gilmore Girlsget a follow up at Amazon?

It's not off the table, Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios told reporters at the streaming service's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, on the heels of announcing a new overall deal with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

"I don’t think [we've discussed it]," Sanders said, as Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, expressed her "love" for the series.

"We are talking to Amy and Dan about a lot of things. That hasn't come up. But I do think it speaks to our overall philosophy when it comes to talent, which is we think it benefits us when we have talent that’s creatively happy and have opportunities to do many things," Sanders continued. "If that show were to continue and it isn’t for us, we would obviously be happy to see it happen."

The writing, producing and directing duo last brought Gilmore Girls to life on Netflix, with the four-part A Year in the Life series airing in November 2016, nearly 10 years after the original series wrapped with season seven. Sherman-Palladino and Palladino's award-winning new series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, debuted on Amazon in 2017, with season two just premiering last December.

With the pair's new deal with Amazon Studios, they will develop projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.



Netflix appeared to cool off on Gilmore Girls last year, revealing at their summer Television Critics Association press tour in July that they "hadn't discussed" another installment after A Year in the Life.

While speaking with ET in September, star Keiko Agena said that after the follow-up's cliffhanger -- Rory's pregnant! -- "there is story left" to tell.

"I mean, I would love to work on another installment of Gilmore Girls," she said, before noting that the Palladinos and much of the cast are very busy. "I would understand if that's part of the challenge of ever doing another Gilmore Girls revival."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Says Her ‘Life Changed’ When She Met Lauren Graham

Keiko Agena Addresses the Future of the 'Gilmore Girls' Revival (Exclusive)

'Gilmore Girls' Revival: Netflix Addresses Future of Follow-Up Season

Related Gallery