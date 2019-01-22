Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino are the real Gilmore Girls!

The beloved mother-daughter show’s star and creator have remained friends long after all seven seasons and the Netflix reboot aired. In fact, Graham presented Sherman-Palladino with an award over the weekend at the Producers Guild Awards.

"Literally my life changed when she walked in the door because there was no Gilmore Girls ‘til Lauren Graham existed and you know that is a bond,” the writer and show runner told ET at the event. "I don’t know what my life would be without you."

"Same. How many people can you say that about? That’s so bizarre,” Graham agreed of her longtime pal. "I’m just glad we continued to be friends and lucky to have each other."

The two also opened up about how the Gilmore Girls reboot first brought up the phenomenon of organizer Marie Kondo, who now has her own popular Netflix show, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. On Gilmore, the matriarch, Emily Gilmore uses the advice of Kondo to clean out her large home after the heartbreaking death of her husband, Richard Gilmore.

"I haven’t seen the whole thing. I’m obsessed,” Graham said of the show. "I am endlessly tidying."

"She’s very neat. I’m Oscar, she’s Felix,” Sherman-Palladino noted.

So, will there be more from the Gilmore reboot?

Sherman-Palladino, who is currently writing and running The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Graham, played coy with ET.

"Let’s get through tonight, honey,” Sherman-Palladino noted.

“Honestly,” Graham agreed.

