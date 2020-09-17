Shopping

Gilt Sale: Up to 80% Off Fashion, Home and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
GILT Sale
Gilt.com

Gilt is having an amazing sale with up to 80% off on everything for men, women and home! 

Now's the time to treat yourself to new fall wardrobe. Gilt's flash deals are a great opportunity to score designer brand tops, jumpsuits, and dresses at up to 80% off. Plus, you'll find a range of products for only $49.

Just sign up on the Gilt website and you're on your way to save big. Some designer brands from the sale include Golden Goose, Tom Ford, Milly, Ramy Brook, Susana Monaco and more.

Shop Gilt's dress and tops sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks below. 
 

Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
Linda Farrow
Linda Farrow Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
Gilt
Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
Linda Farrow

A flattering pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses with a yellow gold brown gradient.

REGULARLY $540

Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Gilt
Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth

A pack of eye patches with a unique blend of colloidal gold, caffeine, hydrolyzed collagen, and humectants.

REGULARLY $75

Hooded Puffer Jacket
Vince
Vince Hooded Puffer Jacket
Gilt
Hooded Puffer Jacket
Vince

A quilted puffer jacket to keep you warm and cozy.

REGULARLY $695

Leather Sneaker
Golden Goose
Gilt Golden Goose Leather Sneaker
Gilt
Leather Sneaker
Golden Goose

A delightfully distressed skater meets streetwear shoe style.

REGULARLY $315

