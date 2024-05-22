Gisele Bündchen has had the support of her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, amid the Tom Brady roast special that left her offended.

"Joaquim has been there for Gisele and they have a nice, supportive relationship. Gisele is still taking things one day at a time and is protective of herself and her well-being, and more importantly, her kids' well-being," the source says.

"She is trying to be thoughtful when navigating next steps and is continuing to appreciate the loving relationship in front of her."

A source told ET in February that Bündchen and Valente -- who was her longtime jujitsu instructor -- had transitioned from friends to romantic partners.

Gisele Bundchen has the support of her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente in the aftermath of the Tom Brady roast. - Getty

When it comes to her ex-husband, Brady -- who she divorced in 2022 -- the source reiterates that he is working to help her move past the pain that she felt during the special after she and their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, along with his son, Jack, 16, were the butt of some of the jokes.

"Gisele was definitely offended by some of the comments at Tom’s roast," the source adds. "He feels bad that she was hurt and is doing his best to be a good co-parent and lift their kids up. Tom knows it might take some time for everyone to move on, but also recognizes that the remarks weren't in his control and he wasn't happy with some of them, too."

Earlier this month, Brady was left in the hot seat when he appeared for the Netflix special. During the live event, Kim Kardashian and Ben Affleck were some of the stars to poke fun at the Super Bowl champion.

Tom Brady is focused on co-parenting with Gisele Bundchen. - Luis Garcia/picture alliance via Getty Images

However, there were some friends and comedians, including Kevin Hart, who took jabs at him -- at the expense of his ex-wife's new relationship.

Shortly after the event, a source told ET how Bündchen -- who attended the event -- felt hearing the things said about her and the kids.

"Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast."

The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

The week after the event, Brady took to Instagram to celebrate Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan, his mother and sisters in honor of Mother's Day. For her part, Bündchen has been feeling the support of Valente as he joined her at the launch event for her cookbook, Nourish, in March.

RELATED CONTENT: