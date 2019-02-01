Gisele Bündchen is opening up about one of her most famous relationships.

The Brazilian supermodel has been happily married to Tom Brady since 2009, but before she started dating the NFL star in 2006, she had a five-year romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, in the new spring issue of PORTER, Bündchen reveals what went wrong.

"No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at," Bündchen, who dated the actor from 2000 to 2005, explains. "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."

Bündchen began dating Brady after her breakup from DiCaprio. The two tied the knot in 2009 and share two children together -- son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. Brady also shares 11-year-old Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"It's so funny. Tom actually loves clothes more than I do," Bündchen reveals. "Sometimes I'm like, 'What is all this clothing that is showing up at my house?' He just loves it. The only time he asks me advice about clothes is when we go to the Met Ball, and he wants to coordinate with what I’m wearing."

This weekend, Bündchen will be cheering on Brady as his team, the New England Patriots, take on the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII. The Pats are hoping to regain their Super Bowl championship title after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last year. It's also a special game for Brady, as it marks his ninth appearance with coach Bill Belichick, the most of any quarterback-coach duo in NFL history.

