Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her husband, Tom Brady, on his 42nd birthday.

The New England Patriots quarterback turned a year older on Saturday, and his supermodel wife couldn't help but share a sweet post wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you!" the Brazilian bombshell captioned her Instagram slideshow. "Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The birthday boy replied to his lady love, writing, "❤️❤️❤️ Te amo mamai. I am the lucky one!!!! I love my family 😍😍😍."

The NFL athlete's birthday comes just weeks of Bündchen's 39th. On her special day, Brady also took it upon himself to fawn over her.

"Happy Birthday Mamai! You are the light that illuminates our days ❤️❤️ !!!! We love you so much!!," Brady, 41, wrote in Portuguese on Instagram.

For more on the gorgeous couple, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady Fawns Over Gisele Bündchen In Romantic Birthday Post

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Pack on the PDA During Beach Vacation

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary by Sharing Sweet Wedding Photos

Related Gallery