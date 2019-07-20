News

Tom Brady Fawns Over Gisele Bündchen In Romantic Birthday Post

By Liz Calvario‍
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen is feeling the love on her special day!

The Brazilian supermodel turned 39 on Saturday, and her husband, Tom Brady, couldn't help but fawn over his stunning wife in a sweet birthday post. The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to share a photo of Bündchen as well as leaving her a romantic note.

"Happy Birthday Mamai! You are the light that illuminates our days ❤️❤️ !!!! We love you so much!!," Brady, 41, wrote in Portuguese. The athlete's post quickly became filled with comments from fans wishing his lady love a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday Mamai! Você é a luz que ilumina nossos dias ❤️❤️!!!! Nos te amamos muito!! 🧚‍♀️💕🌈

The couple, along with their children, has been vacationing in Costa Rica this week. On Tuesday, Brady and Bündchen were caught packing on the PDA while in the ocean.

Additionally, on Friday, the NFL star shared a video of himself and his 6-year-old daughter jumping off a waterfall.

"If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though! 🏅🏅🏅," he captioned his post, adding, "I didn’t want to be the first Brady to fall off a cliff!🤣🤣."

2019 has been a memorable year for Brady and Bündchen. The two lovebirds celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed!" the athlete wrote on a photo from their wedding day. "I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! 🌟❤️😍 #bosslady."

The supermodel also shared a heartwarming throwback, expressing her unconditional love for her husband.

I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chose to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto❤ Não acredito que já faz 10 anos desde que nós escolhemos andar juntos nesta vida ... e que incríveis 10 anos nós tivemos! Não há nada nesse mundo que eu ame mais que você e nossa família. Obrigada por estar nessa jornada comigo e por se dedicar para torná-la tão especial. Que possamos continuar crescendo juntos, caminhando lado a lado, apoiando e amando um ao outro por muitos e muito anos. Te amo tanto.

