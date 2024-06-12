Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from the sun, but they also provide that final touch of style to any outfit. There’s just an undeniable “coolness” factor you get when wearing a great pair of shades. Whether your style is classic or you want something a bit more modern, there's a secret sunglasses sale at GlassesUSA you don't want to miss this week.

Now through Monday, June 17, the GlassesUSA sale is offering $40 off select sunglasses with the code SUN40. You can save on premium brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar just in time for summer.

Highlights from the GlassesUSA sale include the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer — one of the most iconic sunglasses out there. For athletes, cyclists or adventure seekers, the Oakley Sutro Lite feature a functional sport design with optimized coverage for long days in the sun. They are the perfect choice for all-day comfort while making a bold statement.

Sunglasses are an essential accessory this season, so keep scrolling to check out the best GlassesUSA deals available today.

Ray-Ban Hexagonal GlassesUSA Ray-Ban Hexagonal These best-selling Ray-Bans have a unique geometric rim shape and a polished gold metal frame, exemplifying modern design. The classic green g-15 lenses provide optimal clarity, while the flat lens treatment gives a unique twist to this classic style $180 $140 With code SUN40 Shop Now

Ray-Ban Clubmaster GlassesUSA Ray-Ban Clubmaster The Ray-Ban Clubmaster is the iconic, semi-rimless frame that turned Ray-Ban into the brand it is today. This frame will turn you into a master of any club this summer. $180 $140 With code SUN40 Shop Now

Oakley Sutro Lite GlassesUSA Oakley Sutro Lite This semi-rimless version of the popular Oakley Sutro style provides a greater field of view. $202 $162 With code SUN40 Shop Now

Oakley Latch GlassesUSA Oakley Latch The Oakley Latch a stylish frame that exudes personality. Crafted from O-Matter, it boasts a rich tortoise hue and keyhole bridge for the ultimate style. $185 $145 With code SUN40 Shop Now

