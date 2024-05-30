Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Summer Deals on Designer Sunglasses: Get Up to 65% Off Gucci, Prada and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prada Sunglasses
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 9:36 AM PDT, May 30, 2024

Shield your eyes in style this summer with these investment-worthy shades from top designers.

Summer heat is rising, which makes now the best time to shop for sunglasses. Luckily, Amazon has tons of deals on designer eyewear, perfect for sunny days and upcoming summer getaways. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round is an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from UV rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.

With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many summer deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 50% off a pair of oversized Gucci shades to Kate Spade shades for under $60, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.

Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon summer deals on designer sunglasses, starting at just $41.

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses
Amazon

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses

These Versace sunglasses are simple yet features small details on the sides and front of frames.

$384 $143

Shop Now

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style. 

$120 $55

Shop Now

Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses

Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses

You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies. 

$360 $174

Shop Now

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season.

$433 $240

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses

Whether you're running errands and need extra eye protection or you just want a pair of shades to go with a new flowy dress, you can't beat the deal on these sunnies from Kate Spade.  

$150 $59

Shop Now

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Score over 60% off these Tory Burch sunglasses that features a universal fit with nose pads.

$182 $72

Shop Now

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 65% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. 

$363 $127

Shop Now

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.

$54 $41

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.

$165 $70

Shop Now

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.

$152 $110

Shop Now

Ray-Ban New Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban New Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban New Round Sunglasses

These round-framed Ray-Ban aviators come in a variation of colors and polarized lenses. 

$267 $153

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Amazon Summer 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% on Frankies Bikinis' Celeb-Loved Swimsuits for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Frankies Bikinis' Celeb-Loved Swimsuits for Summer

Score Celeb-Loved Jewelry Reduced at BaubleBar’s Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Score Celeb-Loved Jewelry Reduced at BaubleBar’s Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Deals on One-Pieces and Bikinis

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Deals on One-Pieces and Bikinis

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer: Zendaya, Selena Gomez and More

Style

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer: Zendaya, Selena Gomez and More

The Best On-Trend Sunglasses Under $20 to Shop on Amazon

Style

The Best On-Trend Sunglasses Under $20 to Shop on Amazon

Save Up to 53% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Spring at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 53% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Spring at Amazon

Tags: