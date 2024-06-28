Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting her second baby!

The actress announced that she is pregnant with her and hubby David Stanley's second child on Instagram on Friday. Ushkowitz, 38, and Stanley tied the knot in July 2021 in Los Angeles after three years of dating, and welcomed their first child 11 months later.

"Baby #2 on the way ❤️ We are pregnant and so excited and grateful," she wrote. "It has been a journey, (I will share more soon) but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time."

In the two photos shared, Ushkowitz smiles down sweetly at her baby bump and holds a positive pregnancy test. She wears a semi-sheer white, sleeveless and tie-front blouse.

"When pregnant came up, my jaw dropped," Ushkowitz recalled to People, joking that she wished she had footage of the moment she took her pregnancy test while on vacation in New York. "I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course."

She continued to the outlet on how her partner found out she was pregnant, "He was upstairs, and so he came down the stairs, I still had a look of shock on my face and he was like, 'No way.' He just knew and he was just so, so happy. We were so excited for our daughter to be a big sister and to expand our family. It's just really, really special."

Ushkowitz noted her first pregnancy was a "really easy" journey but this time around has been an "extraordinarily different experience."

"It was truly like a head-spinning experience of how different it was. And it's just such a good lesson that every pregnancy truly is different," she said. "You're not going through the same journey every time because every kid is different. And so it was definitely something that I didn't expect at all."

The couple welcomed their first baby, a now 2-year-old girl named Emma, on June 3, 2022. The birth of their daughter came just over four months after they announced they were welcoming their first child together.

At the time, Ushkowitz also chose to announce the happy news via Instagram, writing, "Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️." In the close-up black-and-white photo, Ushkowitz wore a dainty necklace that read "mama" and held her newborn close to her.

Following her announcement of a second baby, Ushkowitz's famous friends flooded her Instagram comment section with congratulations.

"So happy for you all!!!" Glee co-star Kevin McHale commented alongside eight teary-eyed smiling emojis.

"😍😍😍," penned Nina Dobrev, who is currently recovering from a serious bike accident.

"Congrats mama!!" Victorious star Daniella Monet wrote.

