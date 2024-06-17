Nina Dobrev Gives Recovery Update Following Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev is continuing to heal. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share how her recovery is going after her May bike accident.

Throughout several posts, Dobrev shared photos of herself and her large leg cast resting, holding flowers and eating in bed.

Nina Dobrev gives a thumbs up while displaying her leg cast. - Instagram / Nina Dobrev

"In case you've wondering what I've been up to," she wrote across the posts, "Eat. Sleep. CPM machine. Physical therapy. Repeat."

Nina Dobrev shows off her leg cast. - Instagram / Nina Dobrev

Back in May, Dobrev revealed that she'd been hospitalized after getting into an accident while riding a motorized bike.

"I'm ok," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, "but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

Nina Dobrev sits in bed with flowers. - Instagram / Nina Dobrev

The following month, Dobrev provided an update, sharing that she'd undergone a successful surgery.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes," she wrote. "I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."

Nina Dobrev eats in bed. - Instagram / Nina Dobrev

Dobrev isn't letting her injury get her down. The same month of her surgery, Dobrev dressed to the nines in a Miu Miu look. The Vampire Diaries alum paired the black and white designer dress with matching crutches.

"Crutches but make it Fashunnnn," she captioned a video showing off the outfit.

She's also been leaning on her boyfriend of four years, Olympian legend Shaun White, throughout her recovery. He's snapped photos of her healing up and busted out his dance moves to get a laugh out of her.

Watch the video below for more on Dobrev.

