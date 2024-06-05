Nina Dobrev is out of surgery, and it was a success.

The Vampire Diaries star, 35, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few snaps, one of which shows her on a hospital bed in the emergency room and giving a thumbs up. The next photo in the carousel post is a selfie. Unlike in the first pic where she's smiling, the second pic shows her sporting a more somber look with glassy eyes.

But all's well that ends well, and Dobrev assured fans that "surgery was a success 🫶🏼" following a nasty bike accident in May.

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know ❤️‍🩹."

Ahead of having surgery on her left leg, Dobrev shared on her Instagram Story that she was a bit nervous about going under the knife. In a very relatable moment, Dobrev said she's "such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind."

Throughout the ordeal, Dobrev also never lost her sense of humor, as evidenced by her next two Instagram Stories, including "one last photo of my leg - pristine - before it's all scarred up." The next Story? Video of Dobrev confirming with a pen -- writing "yes" and an arrow pointing up -- which leg required surgery.

"Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb," she wrote on her Story. "Because I guess it's happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb."

Dobrev's health update comes just weeks after she shared on social media that she suffered a number of injuries following a bike accident. In a grid post, captioned "how it started vs how it'a going," Dobrev posted a pre-crash pic of her on the motorized bike. The second photo showed her in a hospital bed, with a neck brace, a splint on her left leg and several scrapes.

"I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead," she wrote at the time.

For his part, Dobrev's boyfriend, Olympian legend Shaun White -- whom she's been dating since 2020 -- has done his best to keep her spirits up -- from snapping photos of her while she recovers to busting out his dance moves to get a laugh out of her.

And it clearly worked!

