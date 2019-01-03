What makes the Golden Globes so fun is that there is seemingly no method to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's madness, which provides plenty of room for surprise wins during the show. That's precisely what also makes the Globes notoriously hard to predict, too: Will they go with the art house film that's a frontrunner for the Oscars? Will they award a new series you haven't started binging yet? Will they just pick the biggest movie star among the nominees and give them the Globe?

With that said, John Boone and Philiana Ng offer up their best guesses as to who will win in each of the film and TV categories, respectively, ahead of Sunday's Golden Globes:

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Who Will Win: A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut is the awards season frontrunner, by most estimations, and by shifting its major competition such as The Favourite and Roma into Musical or Comedy and Foreign Film, A Star Is Born's win here seemingly has no chance of being spoiled.

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Who Will Win: Lady Gaga

This race boils down to Glenn Close, a 13-time Globe nominee and two-time winner, and Gaga, who won her first Globe for her first-ever nomination. Close seems due, but Gaga won with the HFPA for American Horror Story: Hotel, so why not again?

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Who Will Win: Rami Malek

Even as I type this, I can't believe I'm betting against Cooper. But HFPA voters seem to have loved Bohemian Rhapsody, and if it's going to win somewhere, Malek makes the most sense to upset.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Mary Poppins Returns

Who Will Win: The Favourite

If I were an HFPA voter, I'd cast my ballot for a box office hit with heart, humor and musical moments: Crazy Rich Asians. But this feels like a race between The Favourite, Green Book and Vice. The former is genuinely hilarious and boasts serious star power in the likes of Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, so that's my prediction.

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Who Will Win: Olivia Colman

While I'd truly love to see Fisher (the newcomer) or Wu (the history-maker) give an acceptance speech, this one feels like it's between the Brits. I'm guessing Colman will edge out Blunt, but it could just as easily go the other way.

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin Manuel-Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Who Will Win: Christian Bale

Vice was the HFPA's most-nominated film of the year, and though critical and public reception may have soured some of its laudability, Bale's transformation into Dick Cheney will still win him gold here.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Who Will Win: Regina King

Despite a few recent bumps, King has long been considered the frontrunner in this category. Amy Adams has closed that gap of late but considering both actresses are nominated in the same two categories, I'm guessing the HFPA will spread out the love and crown King here and Adams on the TV side.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Who Will Win: Mahershala Ali

Sam Rockwell undergoes a flashy, uncanny turn as George "Dubya" Bush, but he won last year, whereas Ali notably lost the last time he was nominated for Moonlight, a role that won him an Oscar and just about every other award except a Golden Globe.

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Who Will Win: Alfonso Cuarón

This feels like a toss-up between Cooper and Cuarón. If the HFPA awards Malek over Cooper for Best Actor, maybe they'll make up for it with Best Director. (Then again, maybe a Best Drama win would be enough.) Cuarón is the prestige pick, though maybe voters will think Best Foreign Film is enough for him. I'll go with Cuarón, though.

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie, Green Book

Who Will Win: The Favourite

This could be another smaller race where the HFPA has a chance to award Vice -- and its writer-director, McKay -- but I think the wicked, wordy screenplay for The Favourite will take the prize, making the dark comedy one of the night's biggest winners.

BEST ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Who Will Win: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Safe money says Pixar will come out on top yet again, but the dizzyingly unique Into the Spider-Verse is hot enough right now that I think there's a good chance it will break the Mouse House's hold on this field.

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE MOTION PICTURE

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Who Will Win: Roma

HFPA guidelines stipulate that both Best Picture races "are exclusively for English-language motion pictures," hence why Roma was left out of the Best Drama category. It will win here, instead.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Who Will Win: Black Panther

First Man has a truly stellar score, so much so that even as the film's awards prospects have, ahem, failed to launch, its strongest bet lies in Hurwitz's work here. However, I'm betting the HFPA will use this opportunity to show Marvel some love.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Who Will Win: "Shallow"

Oh, haaa-ah-ah-ah, haaaaWWAHH, HAAA-AHH-AHH-AAHHH.

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Killing Eve

Pose

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Who Will Win: Killing Eve

In this uber-competitive category, it would be easy to go with The Americans, a nice capper to a magnificent run on FX, or Netflix’s buzzy British drama, Bodyguard, or even Amazon’s freshman series, Homecoming, but I'm betting on BBC America’s divine Killing Eve to take the cake.

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Who Will Win: Julia Roberts

Roberts is my pick to be handsomely rewarded for leading her first TV series, but my heart is pulling for Globes co-host Sandra Oh -- who missed out on making Emmy history in September -- to win her first Globe since 2006. Oh has momentum, so it's hard to believe she'd lose out on this one, but if anyone has the star power to play spoiler, it’s Roberts.

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Stephan James, Homecoming

Who Will Win: Matthew Rhys

Matthew Rhys won his first Emmy for the final season of The Americans, and I think the Globes will follow suit by awarding him his first Golden Globe.

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Who Will Win: The Good Place

Hear me out. I absolutely adore The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the HFPA are a funky bunch, meaning you should expect some unexpected choices. It’s taken three seasons for NBC’s gloriously underrated comedy to be considered a serious awards contender (seriously, what took so long?), and I think it’ll finally reap all the rewards.

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will and Grace

Who Will Win: Rachel Brosnahan

Awards darling Brosnahan is the frontrunner to repeat, but she has some formidable competition this go-around. First-time nominee Kristen Bell could very likely spoil Brosnahan’s back-to-back bid, and honestly, if Bell does pull off the upset, the acceptance speech will be forkin’ awesome.

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Who Will Win: Michael Douglas

As if it hasn't been established already, the HFPA loves star power, and every year, they latch onto a new show to obsess over. I think Netflix’s The Kominsky Method is that show this year and who’s bigger Hollywood royalty than Michael Douglas?

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Who Will Win: Sharp Objects

This will likely be a three-way race between The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Sharp Objects and A Very English Scandal. While Versace has cleaned up at nearly every other awards show, the brilliant Sharp Objects adaptation is a worthy successor to its throne. All that said, I would not be shocked if A Very English Scandal (remember, it’s an international voting body determining the winners) pulls off the upset.

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Who Will Win: Amy Adams

My pick here is the Oscar nominee and two-time Globe winner, who was both heartbreaking and gripping as Camille Preaker, a reporter forced to face her inner demons, in the dark, cerebral Sharp Objects. Possible spoilers could be The Tale’s Laura Dern or Seven Seconds’ Regina King.

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Who Will Win: Darren Criss

There shouldn’t be any reason for Darren Criss not to win his first career Golden Globe, but the HFPA loves Amazon and A-listers, so if Hugh Grant’s name is read instead, don’t be surprised one bit.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Who Will Win: Patricia Clarkson

The TV supporting categories at the Globes are always strange because they lump comedy, drama and limited series/TV movie nominees altogether, as if they were all on equal footing. (Spoiler: They’re not.) So really, anything goes. It’s hard to bet against any of these deserving women, but Clarkson, who was previously Globe-nominated in 2004 on the movies side, should reign supreme.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Who Will Win: Henry Winkler

If an actor were to ride the Emmy wave to a Golden Globe win, it’d be the Fonz himself. But A Very English Scandal’s Ben Whishaw or The Kominsky Method’s Alan Arkin could be dark horses.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, will air live on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on NBC.

