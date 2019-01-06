Richard Madden had a lot to celebrate at the Golden Globes.

The 32-year-old actor won his first Golden Globe on Sunday for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his stellar performance as Sergeant David Budd on Netflix's uber buzzy British thriller, Bodyguard. While the six-hour series captivated audiences with its shocking, unpredictable twists and turns, a second season has not officially been greenlit.

"I definitely just stopped and kind of shriveled for a minute 'cause I -- it doesn't feel real," Madden told ET's Kevin Frazier backstage when his name was called, moments after his surprise Golden Globe win, where he beat out Matthew Rhys, Jason Bateman, Stephan James and Billy Porter.

But could Madden's win accelerate the decision-making process? The Scottish actor, whose dramatic turn was one of ET's top TV scene stealers of 2018, played coy. "We gotta see what [creator] Jed [Mercurio]'s saying and what he comes up with script-wise, what he wants to do. We'll have some chats this year, I'm sure," he promised.

Hours before his win, Madden spoke to ET on the Golden Globes red carpet about a sophomore installment, where he said there have been "lots of conversations happening" about the future of the show. "We're talking about it. We're going to see what happens over the coming year. I think the character needs a break.," Madden admitted. "I think he had a tough couple of months during the show. We'll see what happens."

Backstage, Madden credited the writing for being the main reason for Bodyguard's success. "The characters are all in this gray zone, this moral ambiguity of not being good or bad, that's what makes this show really interesting to watch. Everybody should be human. No one's kind of defined [by one thing]," he said.

Madden put into context his Golden Globe win, expressing optimism that maybe he'll finally feel like he belongs.

"As an actor, you're always questioning yourself and you're always trying to work out if you're good enough or deserving and most of the time, you always have the fear that someone's going to tap you on the shoulder and say, 'Hey, I found you out. You're rubbish. You can't do it,'" he said. "So this is was something for myself being like, 'Hey, look, people think you can do it so you have to believe it too.'"

Asked where he plans on putting his new hardware, Madden adorably exclaimed, "I haven't even thought that far ahead yet!"

Ahead of the ceremony, Madden addressed rumors he was being considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig departs as the titular character. Though he didn't shut down rumors, he didn't exactly confirm that the speculation was true either.

"Look, it's very flattering to be involved in that conversation. There are some films to be made, so who what will happen in the future," he coyly said. So that's a maybe? "Who knows," Madden replied.

Following his Globe win, Madden seemed to take it one step further, telling reporters in the press room backstage that there was no meat to internet rumors that he could be the next 007. "It's just rumors," he told reporters.

Bodyguard is streaming now on Netflix.

