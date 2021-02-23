Shopping

Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Watch in Style

By ETonline Staff
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on golden globes stage
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

The 2021 awards season will officially kick off this Sunday with the Golden Globes. If you're planning on having a viewing with your household or virtually watching the awards show with friends and family over video conferencing, we've gathered the staples you need for the celebration at home. 

Even though there won't be an in-person ceremony or red carpet this year, it doesn't mean we still can't get glamorous for the occasion. For the star-studded affair, we recommend getting a bottle of champagne (or two), popcorn and a chic loungewear look to watch the awards show in style. 

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York City and Beverly Hills with appearances by celebrity presenters in-person and by nominees virtually. The live show will air on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. You can live stream the show on several platforms, too, including fuboTV, Sling, Hulu and AT&T TV

Ahead, shop everything you need for a Golden Globes viewing, along with details on how to watch nominated films. 

Drizly Alcohol Delivery
Drizly
Drizly
Drizly Alcohol Delivery
Pop a bottle of bubbly while watching the show with Drizly. The online alcohol delivery service lets you choose your favorite champagne, prosecco or whatever you want! All you need to do is enter your address, order and it'll be delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly also offers beer, wine and liquor. 
Hotel Collection Coupe Cocktail Glass, Set of 4
Hotel Collection Coupe Cocktail Glass, Set of 4
Macy's
Hotel Collection Coupe Cocktail Glass, Set of 4
Consider this the occasion to drink from a fancy coupe glass! 
$45 AT MACY'S
Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker
Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker
Amazon
Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker
This bestselling, compact Dash popcorn maker delivers a fresh, hot batch in minutes. 
$20 AT AMAZON
Eloquii Open Front Rib Duster & Flare Leg Pull On Pant
Eloquii Open Front Rib Duster & Flare Leg Pull On Pant
Eloquii
Eloquii Open Front Rib Duster & Flare Leg Pull On Pant
Stay comfy and stylish in a fashion-forward loungewear look. We love this ribbed lilac Eloquii set, featuring a duster top and matching flare pant with lettuce edge hem. Make sure to use their promo code to get a discount. Currently use the code WOW to get 40% off. 
$48 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $80)
$48 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $80)
Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set
Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set
Nordstrom
Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set
Serve up a restaurant-quality charcuterie spread on this elegant wooden cheese board. It also comes with two knives and a slicer. It's currently 40% off! 
$36 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60)
Threshold x Studio McGee 8.5" 4pk Stoneware Glazed Salad Plates Cream
Threshold x Studio McGee 8.5" 4pk Stoneware Glazed Salad Plates Cream
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee 8.5" 4pk Stoneware Glazed Salad Plates Cream
These small stoneware glazed plates from Studio McGee's Target collection are perfect for appetizers and snacks. 
$16 AT TARGET
Novogratz Helix Bar Cart
Novogratz Helix Bar Cart
Wayfair
Novogratz Helix Bar Cart
This is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a chic bar cart. This trendy gold-finish design is on sale. 
$72 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $100)

Watch Golden Globe-Nominated Films:

'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Hulu
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'
Best Actress nominee Andra Day stars as the legendary jazz singer in the Lee Daniels-directed film. 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' centers on Holiday becoming a target of the government in the '40s, in an effort to racialize the war on drugs. 
'Nomadland'
Nomadland
Searchlight Pictures
'Nomadland'
Starring Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland' follows a woman who embarks on a nomadic journey through the American West. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, who made history as the first female director of Asian descent to be nominated in the Best Director category. 
'One Night in Miami'
One Night in Miami
Amazon Studios
'One Night in Miami'
Regina King's 'One Night in Miami' is nominated for three awards, including Best Director for King. The film is a fictional account of one night in the '60s with cultural icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown. 
'Sound of Metal'
Sound of Metal
Amazon Studios
'Sound of Metal'
Starring Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed, 'Sound of Metal' tells the story of a metal drummer who starts to lose his hearing. 
'Hamilton'
Hamilton
Disney+
'Hamilton'
The filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical sensation, 'Hamilton,' is nominated for two awards: Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Miranda. 
'Soul'
Soul
Pixar
'Soul'
The heartwarming Pixar movie, starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated. 

