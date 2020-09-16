Shopping

Goop Sale: Save Up to 88% Off Sale Items

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Goop beauty hero
Of all the lifestyle brands out there, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is easily one of the most polarizing. Upon launching in 2008, it quickly gained a reputation as a destination for people who have hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to spare.

But over the years, Goop has evolved into a place that offers premium nontoxic beauty products at a wide range of prices -- in addition to that $450 pistachio resin face serum, you can get a $3.50 organic lip balm. (We want both, for the record.)

Inspired -- and permanently on a budget -- we raked through Goop's Clean Beauty Shop and Friends and Family sale found all kinds of affordable-ish clothes, makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances from brands we know and love, like Chloe, Tibi, Tata Harper and RMS Beauty, as well as its namesake line of products. At the Goop Friends and Family sale, you can use the code friends&fam-extra60 to get 60% off featured sales items for literally thousands of dollars off some items. 

Below, find ET Style's pick of the best stuff from Goop that's good for your bank account.

Chelsea Satin-And-Velvet Slip Dress
G. Label
G. Label Chelsea Satin-And-Velvet Slip Dress
Goop
Chelsea Satin-And-Velvet Slip Dress
G. Label

You will want this Chelsea Satin-And-Velvet Slip Dress when holiday time come around. This dress boasts a silk top with adjustable spaghetti straps and an opulent velvet bottom.

REGULARLY $654

Kalei Tie-Shoulder Top
G. Label
G. Label Kalei Tie-Shoulder Top
Goop
Kalei Tie-Shoulder Top
G. Label

The Kalei Tie-Shoulder Top from G. Label is classic, crisp and feminine. It is also 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $325

Nneoma Turtleneck Dress
G. Label
G. Label Nneoma Turtleneck Dress
Goop
Nneoma Turtleneck Dress
G. Label

The G. Label Nneoma Turtleneck Dress shines in the gorgeous sapphire tone in silk with a turtleneck silhouette.

REGULARLY $595

Nick Belted Cargo Jacket
G. Label
G. Label Nick Belted Cargo Jacket
Goop
Nick Belted Cargo Jacket
G. Label

The Nick Belted Cargo Jacket is the perfect jacket to segue between seasons. This cargo jacket is a stunning $699 off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $795

Pleated Skirt
Chloe
Chloe Pleated Skirt
Goop
Pleated Skirt
Chloe

This Chloe skirt has a sherbert colored palette with on trend pleats, a cream waistband with horn buttons.  This skirt is now a whopping $1600 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $1895

Sabine Slip Skirt
G. Label
G. Label Sabine Slip Skirt
Goop
Sabine Slip Skirt
G. Label

G. Label's Sabine Slip Skirt is elegant and made of satin-back crepe and has a thigh high slit. This slip skirt is 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $495

Emily Painter Pant
G. Label
G. Label Emily Painter Pant
Goop
Emily Painter Pant
G. Label

The G. Label Emily Painter Pants are fatigue colored culottes made in stretched cotton twill. These pants can be worn in a dressy fashion with heels or dressed down with flats or sneaker.  Oh and these pants are 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $345

Structured Faux-Leather Minidress
Tibi
Tibi Structured Faux-Leather Minidress
Goop
Structured Faux-Leather Minidress
Tibi

The Tibi Structured Faux-Leather Minidress has the balloon sleeves, a paneled body and tailored waist.  It is the perfect confluence between prim and proper and edgy. This dress is also 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $495

Self Tan
The Organic Pharmacy
The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan
Goop
Self Tan
The Organic Pharmacy

The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan is not only $8.40, if you order one you will get two for the price of one (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $69

Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm
One Love Organics
One Love Organics Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm
Goop
Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm
One Love Organics

We love a good multitasking beauty product, and this blend of coconut oil, mango butter and jojoba is a triple-threat. Use it as a cleanser, moisturizer or mask depending on what your skin is craving.

Luminizer X Quad
RMS Beauty
RMS Beauty Luminizer X Quad
Goop
Luminizer X Quad
RMS Beauty

A few, er, highlights of this luminizing quad: The shades are universally flattering, the coconut oil–infused formula nourishes skin, and just a dab or two can instantly highlight, bronze or contour whatever feature you want to play up. We truly couldn't ask for anything more from a palette.

Lid Tint
Jillian Dempsey
Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint
Goop
Lid Tint
Jillian Dempsey

This semi-sheer eye balm -- which comes in six shades (we love the shimmery bronze, above) -- instantly makes you look fresh and awake. We’re not saying we’re putting away our matte eyeshadow forever, but…maybe?

GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel (4-Pack)
Goop Beauty
Goop Beauty GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel
Goop
GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel (4-Pack)
Goop Beauty

“At-home chemical peel” probably isn't at the top of your to-do list, but these overnight glycolic acid pads might shift your priorities. When used once weekly, this four-part treatment virtually guarantees softer, brighter, smoother skin in a month flat. A key ingredient aiding in this magical rejuvenation: Australian kakadu plum, a superfruit that’s packed with vitamin C.

Nail Polish in G10
Côte x Goop
Cote x Goop Nail Polish
Goop
Nail Polish in G10
Côte x Goop

Goop and nail-care brand Côte are proving to be a dream team with exclusive releases like this perfect pink nail polish. Like Essie's iconic Ballet Slippers before it, G10 is a pretty shade you can wear every day -- it'll be one of the few bottles of polish you actually use to the last drop.

