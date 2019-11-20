Many of your favorite musicians woke up to good news on Wednesday -- when the Recording Academy unveiled their nominations for the 2020 GRAMMY Awards -- but in the end, only so many artists can be nominated. So GRAMMY bosses have a message for the likes of Taylor Swift (who missed out on Album of the Year), BTS and anyone else considered snubbed: There's always next year.

"It's hard. Like, for those top categories, there's over 1,000 entries and there's so much good music," Deborah Dugan, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, told ET. "It just changes year to year, where the industry is, where youth are and what percolates...I think that's the beauty of it. You don't know what to expect. It's peers voting for their peers and what resonates each year is going to change."

"The nominations are cyclical," Harvey Mason Jr., chair of the Board of Trustees, weighed in. "For the people who didn't get nominated, I say: I'm sorry. Hopefully we'll see you next year. Continue to make great music and make great art and hopefully you'll be recognized."

Now that the nominations are out, the GRAMMYs team will begin the "relentless" process of planning what will go down during the actual telecast. Details are few and far between in these early stages but the overall message is clear: This year's show will be different.

"I think you can expect the unexpected, which sounds almost cliché, but that's what the GRAMMYs are about," Dugan teased. "Look at the nominations and the kind of show that would lead to -- it just feels young and fresh, a little bit more female than usual, perhaps. I think there's going to be a lot of positive energy and surprises."

"I definitely can guarantee you're going to see some exciting collaborations. You're going to see stuff you did not expect," Mason said of which artists will grace the GRAMMYs' stage. "There's going to be some pairings that are like, 'Whoa, where did that come from?!'"

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

