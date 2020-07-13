Grant Imahara, 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project' Host, Dead at 49
Grant Imahara, longtime co-host of the beloved Discovery Channel science series MythBusters, has died. He was 49.
"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," a rep for Discovery Channel told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night. "He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
Imahara -- who spent several years working for Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic -- joined MythBusters during the show's third season and remained a fixture on the series until his departure in 2014. Following MythBusters, he served as a co-host of Netflix's White Rabbit Project.
The cause of Imahara's death has not yet been disclosed.
