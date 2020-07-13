Grant Imahara, longtime co-host of the beloved Discovery Channel science series MythBusters, has died. He was 49.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," a rep for Discovery Channel told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night. "He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Imahara -- who spent several years working for Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic -- joined MythBusters during the show's third season and remained a fixture on the series until his departure in 2014. Following MythBusters, he served as a co-host of Netflix's White Rabbit Project.

The cause of Imahara's death has not yet been disclosed.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Related Gallery