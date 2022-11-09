Your baking and cookware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. Whether you're treating yourself to a new kitchen companion or shopping for a gorgeous gift ahead of the holidays, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Black Friday Sale. Until Nov 14, you can get ceramic bakeware and more Great Jones collections at an incredible discount — up to 50% off.

Shop the Great Jones Sale

Great Jones seldom has sales, but the brand's top-rated cookware and bakeware are currently marked down when you shop for sets like the popular five-piece Family Style collection for dinner parties and the upcoming holiday season. With trendy colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become beautiful centerpieces themselves.

The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.

Ahead, check our favorite deals from the Great Jones Black Friday sale.

Great Jones Ceramic Bakeware Deals

Stir Crazy Great Jones Stir Crazy Good mixing bowls go a long way. The Great Jones Stir Crazy set includes three stackable ceramic bowls that can be used in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. $95 $60 Buy Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie The holidays are ripe for pie baking and gifting. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors. $50 $25 Buy Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. $75 $40 Buy Now

Great Jones Cookware Deals

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family Save on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe. $390 $225 Buy Now

Double Dutch Great Jones Double Dutch Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. $280 $155 Buy Now

Family Style Great Jones Family Style Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small). $615 $375 Buy Now

The Starting Lineup Great Jones The Starting Lineup The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven. $218 $130 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save on Dutch Ovens and Kitchen Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

The Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances for the Holidays

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchen Line Drops New Appliances and Cookware Set Ahead of The Holidays

The Best Roomba Vacuums Deals to Shop at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale 2022

Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — Shop The Best Deals On Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Save Up to $1,600 on Samsung Washers and Dryers Ahead of Black Friday

40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season: Shop Tech, Cooking, Fitness, and More

25 Best Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget: Shop Beauty, Home, Tech, Shoes, and More

The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022: Shop Tech, Fashion, Workout Gear, Kitchen Gadgets, and More

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Bakeware, Cookware and Kitchen Essentials for Your Thanksgiving Gathering 2022

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings: Apple, La Mer, Shark Vacuums and More

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

Away Luggage Drops Limited-Edition ‘90s Pop Collection

This Rapid Covid Test Is On Sale As People Stock Up for Holiday Travel

Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards

10 Best Pickleball Paddles to Gift The Avid Players in Your Life

Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget