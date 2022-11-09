Great Jones' Black Friday Sale: Get up to 50% off Gorgeous Holiday Bakeware and Cookware Gifts
Your baking and cookware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. Whether you're treating yourself to a new kitchen companion or shopping for a gorgeous gift ahead of the holidays, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Black Friday Sale. Until Nov 14, you can get ceramic bakeware and more Great Jones collections at an incredible discount — up to 50% off.
Great Jones seldom has sales, but the brand's top-rated cookware and bakeware are currently marked down when you shop for sets like the popular five-piece Family Style collection for dinner parties and the upcoming holiday season. With trendy colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become beautiful centerpieces themselves.
The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.
Ahead, check our favorite deals from the Great Jones Black Friday sale.
Great Jones Ceramic Bakeware Deals
Good mixing bowls go a long way. The Great Jones Stir Crazy set includes three stackable ceramic bowls that can be used in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.
The holidays are ripe for pie baking and gifting. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors.
Great Jones Cookware Deals
Save on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe.
Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage.
Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small).
The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven.
